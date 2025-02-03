Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Family collection of Gwilym Prichard and Claudia Williams paintings goes on sale

03 Feb 2025 5 minute read
Lot 7 GWILYM PRICHARD oil on canvas – farm in landscape, signed, 61 x 76cms. £2000-3500. Credit ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

A prestigious auction of Welsh art by Gwilym Prichard and Claudia Williams, two of Wales’ most celebrated artists, is set to take place this month.

Taking place at the Cardiff Saleroom of Rogers Jones Auctioneers on 21 February, the sale will include works from the most renowned husband and wife team of the Welsh art story. 

The sale, which includes over 130 paintings from their family collection will be auctioned to be sold without reserve and expectations a total between £130,000 and £180,000.

Lot 75 CLAUDIA WILLIAMS oil on board – rare intimate scene of husband and wife, artists Claudia Williams and Gwilym Prichard, entitled verso ‘La Chambre’, fully signed, 93 x 93cms Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

According to Ben Rogers Jones, auctioneer, it will be an opportunity to see a very personal collection of paintings, akin to a life-long family album documenting two artistic lives: “The pictures by two of Wales’ favourite artists have until now been retained by the family because of their affection for each example.

“Ultimately, there were too many pictures for the family to accommodate practically – they were stored away for years because sometimes it is just so hard to let go. We are truly privileged!”

“Paintings from both artists have graced almost every one of our three times per year Welsh Sale auction in the last twenty years. But to see so many pictures by Gwilym and Claudia in one catalogue and one space is incredibly exciting.”

Important works

Gwilym Prichard ( b.1931) died in 2015 and Claudia Williams (b. 1933) in 2024.

Lot 138 GWILYM PRICHARD oil on canvas – Capel-y-Ffin, signed with initials, fully signed and dated 2006 verso, 50 x 65cms £2200-3500 Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

Ben Rogers Jones received instructions to value for probate Claudia’s estate in the summer of 2024 and when visiting her final home in Tenby, discovered over 130 paintings in the attic which were earmarked as family favourites.

The family have kept some but the remainder they have asked to be sold.

Lot 91 CLAUDIA WILLIAMS oil on canvas – entitled verso ‘The Red Music Room’ on Martin Tinney Gallery label, signed and dated verso 2001, 75 x 101cms. Note from the family: Claudia loved grand pianos and had a small one at their home in Picton Road, Tenby. £4000-8000Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

Ben shared: “We have arranged the catalogue in a chronological order, starting in north Wales were they met as a young couple and began their artistic journey together.

“Following this is a section on their overseas travels – they lived in Greece and in France where they painted prolifically and established a buying market in Brittany.

“The final part of the catalogue represents their homecoming to Wales when they settled in Tenby.”

“A sight to behold”

They both painted very differently in subject matter and style. Gwilym’s ouevre being landscapes in what can be described now as ‘the late 20th Century Welsh school’, – impasto oil that simplifies the landscape.

Lot 99 GWILYM PRICHARD oil on canvas – entitled verso ‘Dinbych y Pysgod’, signed with initials, fully signed and dated verso 2008, 71 x 91cms £2500-5000Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

Claudia Williams’ body of work was generally figurative and family focused, often warm in subject matter and colour, typically including a family gathering at the beach or a music lesson in a cosy room.

Lot 90 CLAUDIA WILLIAMS oil on canvas – entitled verso ‘Hearts are Trumps’, signed, signed and dated verso 2000, 73 x 92cms. Note from the family: playing cards, a family favourite – £3500-7000Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

The collection contains landscapes of where the artists started their lives together, there are landscapes of where they embarked on their artistic adventures further afield, and there are landscapes of where Claudia and Gwilym finally settled back in Wales.

There are family snapshots too, deeply emotional moments captured between mother and child and lighter moments when the larger family gets together to celebrate life, love and those easy relationships you can only enjoy between siblings, parents and grandparents.

Gwilym and Claudia at Rochefort 1998 (Detail). Copyright Robert Meyrick

Most intimate of all are those moments captured between the two artists, moments that only a long marriage and life-journey together, can possibly explain.

According to auctioneer, Ben Rogers Jones, the collection that is now hanging in the Cardiff auction room is “a Welsh art exhibition like no other and which is unlikely to be repeated.”

Lot 108 GWILYM PRICHARD oil on canvas – Tenby street scene with buildings and figures, signed with initials, fully signed and dated verso 2005, 65 x 54cms £1000-2000Credit: ‘Rogers Jones Auctioneers’

“It really is a sight to behold. Like a firework display, the saleroom is alive in technicolour. Whether there is wall space at your home for a purchase or two or not, every follower and enthusiast of Welsh art should take this unique opportunity to come and view the auction.”

The auction will take place in the Cardiff Saleroom of Rogers Jones & Co, at 1.00pm on 21 February 2025.

For more information, visit www.rogersjones.co.uk

