Family-run business opens second store in Welsh foodie town

A family-run Welsh café concept and lifestyle destination has arrived in Wales’ premier foodie town.

The Garden Kitchen has officially opened on Mill Street in Abergavenny, marking the latest expansion of the well-known, family-run Pugh’s business.

The opening represents the second Garden Kitchen location for the brand, following the launch of its first site in Rogerstone, Newport, in 2021.

With a history spanning more than 70 years, the Pugh’s family has become a familiar name across south Wales through its award-winning garden centres in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan. The Garden Kitchen concept was developed to combine the most popular elements of these garden villages into a single, contemporary space focused on food, lifestyle and horticulture.

The Abergavenny venue offers a carefully curated mix of quality gifts, expert gardening knowledge and a retail environment inspired by nature.

A key feature of the destination is its Food Hall and Deli counter, which showcases a wide selection of local and Welsh produce, supporting regional suppliers and celebrating the area’s strong food culture.

Visitors can also enjoy freshly prepared, home-cooked meals in the café, alongside speciality coffees, making the space as much about relaxation and socialising as it is about shopping.

Annoucing the opening on Facebook, they said: “We’re so proud to announce that we are now OPEN in ABERGAVENNY!

“We’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received over the past six months in this wonderful community, and we can’t wait to meet our neighbours – as well as our loyal Pugh’s customers from far and wide. Lots of Love The Pugh Family.”

The bespoke Garden Kitchen comprises of a 60 seated restaurant where guests can sample home cooked meals made with locally-sourced produce and speciality coffees, a family-friendly food hall, deli counter and jungle of houseplants to explore.

It also provides educational initiatives such as workshops and advice to help customers looking to grow their own food and adopt sustainable practices.

The licensed venue will also be available to hire for community groups and private events, as well as supporting local initiatives such as the Abergavenny Food Festival.

With the support of a £450,000 funding boost from NatWest the owners say they hope to create up to 20 new roles at the restaurant including Regional Visual Merchandiser/Buyer and Kitchen Manager, plus a range of full time and part time vacancies.

The opening adds to Abergavenny’s reputation as a thriving food and lifestyle destination, contributing to the continued growth and diversity of the town centre.

With its blend of local produce, thoughtful retail and botanical surroundings, The Garden Kitchen is expected to become a popular new addition to Mill Street.