Famous hotel which has had poor reviews launches new entertainment concept

One of Wales’ most famous hotels is to launch a brand new entertainment concept, announced this week by its owners.

Britannia Hotels has named Llandudno’s Grand Hotel as one of four venues to rollout its new entertainment break concept.

It will see the hotel group invest more than £1m in the idea of an all-inclusive entertainment break which will include a programme bringing together daytime activities, social games and ‘show-stopping’ live performances to create a full day-to-night experience for guests.

The landmark Welsh hotel has suffered from poor reviews in recent years amid complaints over a lack of investment, but owners Britannia has said it is spending £5m on the historic property, situated next to Llandudno Pier.

A spokesperson for Britannia said: “Designed to appeal to both adults and families, the new programme aims to revive the spirit of the traditional British seaside hotel break, where guests can enjoy a lively and sociable atmosphere and a programme of free activities and performances all included within the price of their stay.

“At the Grand Hotel Llandudno, these include gentle wellbeing sessions, arts and crafts, sporting games, interactive game shows and professionally-produced live shows led by a talented Llandudno-based entertainment team.

“The programme represents a £1m+ investment by Britannia Hotels to provide all hotels with a team of trained entertainers as well as the technology and equipment required to make the programme a success. At the Grand Hotel Llandudno, this has been additionally supported by targeted upgrades across each property, including improvements to entertainment lounges, events spaces and communal areas.”

Bob Down, General Manager of the Grand Hotel Llandudno, said: “Many people still love the idea of the classic British seaside hotel break, where entertainment and social activities are part of the experience. As a new entertainment hotel, we are bringing that spirit back to Llandudno, with a full schedule of activities, shows and performances running throughout the day and night.

“Importantly, everything is included in the price of a stay and we are retaining our existing room prices. We’re committed to offering great value while enhancing the overall guest experience, which is a key focus for us as we continue to invest in our hotel.”

Founded in 1976, Britannia has grown into the UK’s largest independent hotel group, with a nationwide portfolio of accessible and affordable hotels in key city, coastal and airport locations.

Find out more about The Grand Hotel, Llandudno HERE