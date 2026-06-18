Famous ITV Wales presenter to leave the broadcaster

A well-known ITV Cymru Wales presenter and a familiar face to many is leaving the company after more than 25 years.

Veteran ITV Cymru Wales presenter, Andrew Jones, has announced he is retiring after more than a quarter of a century at the broadcaster.

The journalist joined ITV in the early 2000s, having spent much of his career in radio, where he quickly established himself as a trusted voice, through his breakfast and lunchtime bulletins as the early morning presenter.

ITV Cymru Wales today paid tribute to him, saying ‘his warmth and dedication to Welsh journalism has left an indelible mark that will endure long after he has stepped out of the studio’.

Head of News and Programmes Zoe Thomas said: “For a generation, Andrew has been the familiar face of our early morning news, and we are sure that viewers will miss his reassuring presence and his trademark “Good Morning.”

“After 25 distinguished years with ITV Cymru Wales, Andrew’s immense professionalism and unwavering reliability set a standard for the newsroom. His contribution is immeasurable, and he will be hard to replace.

“Beyond his professional life, Andrew will be greatly missed as a valued colleague and friend. We will miss his sense of humour and his huge wealth of knowledge, particularly his unrivalled knowledge of all things space related!

“All his colleagues, past and present, extend their deepest thanks for his enormous contribution to ITV Cymru Wales and we wish him a long and happy retirement.”

In a statement, the long-serving presenter said: “Over 25 years. More than a quarter of a century. That’s been my life at ITV Cymru Wales.

“A journey almost as long as the trek from the newsroom to the studio at Culverhouse Cross!

“To everyone I’ve met; to all those I’ve worked with; to everyone I’ve interviewed; to all those I’ve laughed and joked with and to those who kindly watched: thank you.

“I’m on another journey now and those memories walk with me.”

One of Andrew’s colleagues, Rob Osborne, paid tribute to him in a post on X.

He wrote: ‘The end of a broadcasting era in Wales. I grew up watching Andrew on ITV. I knew when to catch my school bus based on the times of his bulletins. It then became a privilege to work with him and I learnt loads. All the best AJ!’

The end of a broadcasting era in Wales. I grew up watching Andrew on ITV. I knew when to catch my school bus based on the times of his bulletins. It then became a privilege to work with him and I learnt loads. All the best AJ! https://t.co/Ipa5gfbcPR — Rob Osborne (@mrrobosborne) June 18, 2026