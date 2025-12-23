Famous US fast food chain to open fifth restaurant in Wales

An American restaurant chain whose launches in Wales have proven hugely popular has announced a fifth Welsh opening.

Popeyes® UK has revealed it is coming to Llanelli in 2026, marking the latest opening, following Swansea this autumn where fans queued for 18 hours on opening day.

Chicken lovers are set for a happy new year when Popeyes® UK brings the flavour of New Orleans to Parc Trostre in Llanelli.

The restaurant will open a stone’s throw from the Scarlets’ stadium, following successful openings in Cardiff City Centre, Cardiff Bay, Newport and Swansea.

Most recently, fans queued overnight hoping to be one of the first to try the brand’s famous Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich.

Llanelli residents will be able to dine in or takeaway, and enjoy a taste of the full Popeyes® menu, including fan-favourites like Popeyes® Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps, alongside the Chicken Sandwich.

Each piece of Popeyes® chicken is marinated for 12 hours in its signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver its distinctive ‘shatter crunch,’ complemented by tasty extras like Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “The response to our Welsh openings has always been fantastic, and we’re now excited to bring the spirit of New Orleans to Llanelli. Opening our fifth Welsh restaurant marks another big step in our growth journey, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to Popeyes in Trostre Park very soon.”

The new restaurant will be located at Unit 15 Parc Trostre, Trostre Road, Llanelli, SA14 RA.

To get more information on the latest launch and stay updated, visit the Popeyes® UK website or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @PopeyesUK.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants, now with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

Having launched in the UK in November 2021, this year will see the brand accelerate toward its medium term target of 350 sites, with the addition of over 45 new UK restaurants, drive-thrus and delivery kitchens. Through these new openings, Popeyes® is aiming to generate a further 2,500 new jobs in the UK.

Popeyes® has become famous for its unique New Orleans-style menu featuring its iconic Chicken Sandwich, wings, tenders and traditional biscuits, which are available with Cajun Gravy. Popeyes® uses 100% fresh chicken, marinated for 12 hours in the bold and flavourful Cajun seasonings of Louisiana, and hand breaded and battered with Popeyes’® signature shatter-crunch coating, for an unmistakable New Orleans experience.

In 2024, the brand rolled out a nationwide Brekkie Menu. Designed to shake up the UK grab-and-go breakfast scene, the menu features a mouth-watering range of breakfast favourites with a New Orleans twist, including breakfast rolls, muffins, biscuits and Cajun Hash Browns.

All of Popeyes® chicken is halal.

Popeyes® UK offers a 10% discount to Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Service holders, giving back to those who serve their communities.