Fans praise Catherine Zeta Jones as she uses Welsh accent for first time in new TV series

Amelia Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has delighted fans by returning to her natural Welsh accent for her latest television role.

The Welsh actress stars as lead character Jackie Price in Kill Jackie, an upcoming thriller series coming to Amazon Prime Video this autumn.

A new trailer released on social media has given viewers their first proper look at Zeta-Jones in the role – with her unmistakable Swansea accent quickly attracting attention.

One fan commented: “I love she used her natural Welsh accent for this.”

Another wrote: “She’s FINALLY Welsh!!!!”

A third added: “Woohooo loving her Welsh accent. Cymru am byth!”

Jones has rarely used her real accent in her work, telling Closer magazine in 2005 it was classed as a drawback when she first started out.

She said: “There aren’t many movies for Welsh lasses.

“That was one of my biggest problems when I first started.”

The new series follows Jackie Price, a woman who has spent the last 20 years living a luxurious and anonymous life travelling the world and selling fine art.

But Jackie has a dangerous past. Before disappearing from public view, she was an international drug smuggler – and her carefully constructed new life is thrown into chaos when she discovers that a group of some of the world’s most feared hitmen have been hired to kill her.

Believing someone from her past is behind the attempt on her life, Jackie decides to fight back, drawing on the skills and instincts she has tried to leave behind.

She sets out to take down ‘The Seven Demons’ one by one, but soon discovers that the secrets she has spent decades burying could prove even more dangerous than the assassins hunting her.

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The series is co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth, known for Gangs of London, Peter Lawson, whose credits include John Wick, and Damon Thomas, known for Killing Eve.

For Welsh viewers, however, it may be Zeta-Jones’ accent that proves to be one of the most exciting parts of the new series.

The actress was born in Swansea and has previously spoken about her strong connection to Wales, making the decision to use her natural accent on screen a particularly welcome moment for fans.

With Kill Jackie set to land this autumn, viewers will now be waiting to see just how much of Swansea’s Catherine Zeta-Jones makes it into the character of Jackie Price.

You can watch the trailer here.

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