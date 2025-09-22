Fans raving about Kasabian star’s Wales jumper

There was unexpected joy this week when the video for the new Kasabian single ‘Hippie Sunshine’ dropped.

Not only was it a blast of guitar driven joy, but it saw frontman Serge Pizzorno representing the Welsh – thanks to his rather lush Wales flag jumper.

Premiering a clip of the video on the band’s socials, there were just as many fans discussing the respective merits of his natty pullover as of the hypnotic single.

The many comments loving the flag knitwear included:

Banger of a track, banger of a jumper. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Kasabian Cymraeg 🔥

CARUUUU’R SIWMPERRRRRR SERGIOOOOOOO🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

You are now officially Welsh, Serge!

Lots of fans wanted to know where the frontman acquired the Wales flag top and after a little searching it was quickly identified as part of the latest range from the Palace clothing brand.

We also tracked down one of the iconic knits HERE

Speaking about the new Kasabian track Hippie Sunshine, Serge said: “The track is about the restless energy of hyper individuals who struggle to slow down and face reality, searching instead for the illusion of escape. It captures the fleeting moment where everything feels light and limitless, yet beneath it lies a deep sense of disconnection, something both beautiful and tragic.”

Watch the video below…

‘Hippie Sunshine’ follows the band’s Sky Sports football takeover with their revamped ‘G.O.A.T.’ ft Cristale’ soundtracking the new season and is the first taste of their forthcoming new album Act III. The album, which will be the band’s 9th, will arrive next year.

Fresh off the back of a run of summer festival headline dates, Kasabian today announced a massive headline date at London’s Finsbury Park on July 4th 2026, the band’s biggest ever London headline show.

Known for their explosively raucous live shows, Kasabian have cemented themselves as one of the UK’s finest live acts. With another summer of live shows under their belts and closing their chart topping Happenings album campaign with a huge hometown Summer Solstice II celebration last summer the band are set to blow the lid off London next summer. Support comes from Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K’s, Miles Kane and SOFY. Artist pre-sale begin Thursday September 25th at 9:30am BST, with general sale on Friday September 26th at 9:30am BST.

Find out more HERE