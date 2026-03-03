Fans stunned as Cruz Beckham gig tickets locate iconic Cardiff venue in ‘England’

Amelia Jones

Fans have been left disappointed after Cruz Beckham’s band handed out “commemorative tickets” that mistakenly described the iconic Welsh venue as being in England.

Cruz Beckham and The Breakers played Clwb Ifor Bach on Friday 27 February. It was the only Welsh date of their UK tour which concludes London later this month.

The band, who only started performing a few months ago, were playing just their second headline show.

At the gig, fans reported being handed souvenir-style tickets on the door, labelled as a “collector’s item”. Many were quick to spot an error on the print, which read: “Live At Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, England | UK.”

The mistake raised eyebrows given Clwb Ifor Bach’s unmistakable Welsh identity. Located in the heart of Cardiff, the independent music venue is affectionately known as “The Welsh Club” and has long been a cornerstone of the city’s live music scene.

Its Welsh name translates to “Little Ivor’s Club,” and the venue is closely associated with Welsh-language culture, grassroots music and national pride.

Reviewing the gig for The Guardian, writer Huw Baines referenced this mistake in the opening lines.

He wrote: “‘Memorabilia,’ the person on the door says, passing out a commemorative ticket welcoming fans to Cruz Beckham’s show in “Cardiff, England”. It’s an inauspicious start, particularly in a building that’s a decades-old monument to Welsh-language culture.”

Many have since reshared his review, adding their thoughts.

One post read: “Getting the country right is basic respect Cruz Beckham. Especially in a venue shaped by Welsh language music & culture, and at the heart of Cymru’s capital.”

One fan who attended the event told Nation.Cymru: “We were quite disappointed. It was the only Welsh date on the tour and we were really looking forward to welcoming the band to a classic Welsh venue.

“Clwb is a venue we are really proud of in Cardiff, so when we saw it listed as England it did feel a bit disrespectful, yeah.”

The band are yet to publicly comment on the error.