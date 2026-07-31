Fans urged to plan ahead as major warning issued for Sex Pistols Cardiff gig

Amelia Jones

Sex Pistols fans heading to Cardiff Castle this weekend have been warned they will need to plan ahead.

The legendary punk band will headline the historic venue this Saturday as part of TK Maxx Presents Depot Live, with original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock joined by Frank Carter on vocals.

It is set to be a major night for punk fans, with the bill bringing together some of the genre’s most influential names alongside one of Cardiff’s newer punk acts.

But fans heading to Cardiff Castle for the show will need to plan ahead, as last entry is at 7pm – meaning anyone hoping to arrive in time for the headline acts will need to be inside the venue before the cut-off.

It is an unusually early last entry for a gig where The Stranglers are not due on stage until 7.30pm and the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will headline at 9pm.

The rest of the evening’s stage times have now been revealed, with doors opening at 3.30pm and DJ Richard Cordle kicking things off from behind the decks.

First up at 5.15pm will be Cardiff punk band Panic Shack, who have built a reputation for their energetic and anarchic live shows. Last year, they released their first studio album, Panic Shack, which reached No.32 on the UK Albums Chart and No.1 On The UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart.

At 6.15pm, Northern Irish punk legends The Undertones will take to the stage. The band are best known for Teenage Kicks, one of the most celebrated songs to emerge from the original punk era, and their appearance will give fans a chance to hear one of the genre’s most enduring acts live.

Then at 7.30pm, The Stranglers will take over the stage. With a career stretching back to the early days of British punk, the band have developed a sound that has moved between punk, rock and new wave, producing songs including No More Heroes, Golden Brown and Peaches.

By the time the Sex Pistols arrive at 9pm, the castle will have already hosted a full evening of punk spanning several generations.

The headline act will see Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock return to the songs that helped make the Sex Pistols one of the most notorious and influential bands in British music history, with Frank Carter taking on lead vocal duties.

Carter brings his own punk credentials to the role, having first risen to prominence as the frontman of Gallows before going on to form Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

The Sex Pistols’ original career may have been short-lived, but their impact was enormous. Tracks including Anarchy in the U.K., God Save the Queen, Pretty Vacant and Holidays in the Sun became defining songs of the punk movement.

Their Cardiff appearance is part of a year of celebrations marking 50 years of punk, making the show more than simply another summer concert at the castle.

You can find last minute tickets via resale here.

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