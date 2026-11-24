Nation.Cymru staff

Taskmaster comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri will headline the opening night of a new festival bringing Welsh and English-language comedy, live music and family shows to Cardigan next March.

HA!HA!berteifi will run on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 March 2027, with events at Mwldan, Cardigan Castle, The Comedy Inn and The Cellar.

El-Ghorri will be joined at the opening gala at Mwldan by Aberystwyth comedian Eleri Morgan, Matty Ross and political satirist Rosie Holt. Morgan Rees will bring his new show What A Bummer, while Newport comedian Leroy Brito will perform Halftime. Richard Herring, Katie Norris, Mel Owen and Leila Navabi are also on the bill.

The Welsh-language programme includes the comedy showcase Hambôns, Gogs a Conts, presented by Twll Tîn y Byd, and a conversation with Y Brodyr Williams from Crymych. Ceri Wyn Jones will host a comedy edition of Talwrn, bringing comedians and bards together in a battle of wits.

The festival will also launch a New(ish) Comedian of the Year competition, with a cash prize for an emerging stand-up.

Music and family shows

Naturalist Iolo Williams will be in conversation with fellow Springwatch presenter Lucy Lapwing, while historian Nathen Amin will explore the life of Lord Rhys, the medieval Welsh prince closely associated with Cardigan Castle.

Lapwing will also present a family show about minibeasts. Other children’s events include Cawl Potsh, a storytelling and movement session, and Darryl J Carrington’s Out of the Box, which combines circus skills and clowning.

West Wales band Los Blancos will lead Friday’s indie line-up at The Cellar alongside Lafant and Dewin. Saturday’s all-female line-up will be curated by Merched yn Gwneud Miwisg.

The organising team, Henry Morris, Nico Dafydd and Ele Beattie, said they were inspired by Eisteddfod y Garreg Las to build on the momentum it had created locally.

“We want HA!HA!berteifi to be a festival that makes people laugh, brings people together and gives them a reason to spend time in Cardigan and the surrounding area,” they said.

The full programme, ticket information and competition entry details are available on the HA!HA!berteifi website.