FAW team up with renowned Welsh chef for ‘saucy’ launch

Football fans and foodies are being invited to score a taste of Wales.

The Football Association of Wales has teamed up with renowned chef Bryn Williams to launch The Red Wall Tomato Sauce.

Described as ‘a celebration of Welsh football and culture like never before’ the new offering will launch on St David’s Day, 2025, but is available to pre-order now.

Announcing the launch, the FAW said: “This is NOT your average tomato sauce. Restaurant-grade flavour + a kick of Welsh passion! Why settle for the ordinary when you can savour the extraordinary? Our restaurant-grade tomato sauce is a winning blend crafted with passion and precision, just like the beautiful game itself.”

Hailing from Denbigh in North Wales, Bryn Williams learnt to appreciate food and its origins from an early age. He has worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens in London – under Marco Pierre White at The Criterion, Michel Roux at Le Gavroche for three years and he was senior-sous at The Orrery for four years.

He is Chef Patron of Odette’s in London, taking over in October 2008 and also at Porth Eirias, a beach-front restaurant, café and bar at Colwyn Bay on the North Wales Coast. In 2020 Bryn opened his third restaurant at ‘The Cambrian’ hotel in the stunning Swiss Alps.

Alongside the collaboration with the FAW, Bryn’s kitchen chutneys, preserves and food range are all handmade in small batches to traditional recipes in North Wales. All of Bryn’s recipes are tried and tested in his world renowned restaurants. The aim is create to the restaurant experience for his customers at home.

It’s not the first time the Football Association of Wales has teamed up with an iconic Welsh brand.

Back in 2022 Penderyn Distillery decided to celebrate the success of Dafydd Iwan’s rousing folk anthem ‘Yma o Hyd’ by producing a new whisky in collaboration with the FAW.

Adopted as an anthem by the Red Wall, the launch followed the musician’s stint at number one in the iTunes chart and a stand out performance at the National Eisteddfod.

