Feast of festive food on offer at Christmas lights trail in Cardiff

Food lovers visiting Wales’ premier Christmas lights trail will be treated to a festive feast of delights with a brand-new line-up of leading local street traders coming to the city centre event for 2025.

As well as a feast of twinkling illuminations to get you into the spirit, Christmas at Bute Park is a real destination for foodies, offering an array of tasty street-food and bars so you can maximise the Christmas experience.

This year organisers have worked again with Togather Events to bring new local traders to the light trail, ensuring your appetite is as full as your festive spirit as you enjoy the trail.

This year’s traders include:

Cattle & Co: Celebrating the best of native-breed Aberdeen Angus, ethically reared and exceptional in flavour.

Hash & Dash: Serving up fully loaded hash browns with all the tasty toppings, including festive specials such as Turkey & Trimmings, Merry Maple Mushrooms, and Brie with Pancetta.

Frico Pizza & Loaded Fries: Detroit-style pizza and loaded fries, made in Cardiff and bursting with bold, cheesy, stateside flavour.

Daddy Mac’s: Think Mac & Cheese, but make it epic – creamy, cheesy, and topped your way for the ultimate comfort fix.

Oh My Sausage: Authentic German sausages topped with flavour-packed sauerkraut crispy onions and more.

Let’s Wrap Fried Chicken: Golden fried chicken tenders from Chepstow, wrapped up with indulgent toppings that hit the spot.

Chocomelt Station: Molten chocolate, gooey toppings, and sweet satisfaction. Chocoholics, this one’s definitely for you!

Crumble Pots: Warm, buttery crumble with rich, fruity fillings which are pure comfort in a pot. Perfect for a festive evening.

There is also a return for Bute Park Tavern – a cosy heated Alpine wooded cabin where you can enjoy a hot or festive drink while you take in the twinkling surroundings.

With more than 104,000 tickets sold in 2024, Christmas at Bute Park is just weeks away from returning to Cardiff city centre for its fifth annual outing. It kicks off on November 21st through to December 31st, bringing more than five weeks of festive magic with it.

Visitors are in for a spectacular display at the award-winning event, with a re-imagined route of all new installations created by a selection of world-class artists and designers on offer in 2025. Look out for new installations including Water Willow, Icefall, Crystal Avenue and Yuletide Magic – a gorgeous tree projection of magical sparkle, inspired by pixie dust soaring around the trees.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, the team behind Christmas at Bute Park, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with some of the best local food traders once again. Supporting small, independent businesses and giving them the chance to reach new audiences in Wales is a huge part of what Christmas at Bute Park is all about. And for everyone joining us this year… make sure you arrive hungry!“

For more information or to book tickets visit www.christmasatbutepark.com