Feast On: New Cardiff food festival to launch this year

Excitement is building for a brand new food festival which is coming to Cardiff this summer, and locals are being encouraged to help shape the line up and menu to ensure it reflects the best Wales has to offer.

Founded in Bristol in 2024, Feast On is an independent food festival celebrating the very best of food, drink and local culture across the south west of England. Now entering its third year, the festival continues to grow, bringing people together through a shared love of exceptional food, community spirit and independent talent.

This summer, the launch of Feast On Cardiff marks an exciting new chapter as the festival expands into Wales for the first time.

Heading to the Welsh capital, Feast On Cardiff will take place at Bute Park, one of the city’s most iconic outdoor event spaces, and no stranger to hosting large-scale food festivals. A celebration of independent restaurants, traders, artisan makers and producers, and local talent, Feast On Cardiff will run from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 May 2026, bringing together the best of Cardiff’s vibrant food scene for an unforgettable long weekend of food, drink and culture.

And if there’s a restaurant, trader or producer you’d love to see featured, recommendations are now open via the Feast On Cardiff ‘shape the menu’ submission form.

A Celebration of Cardiff’s Food Scene

Feast On Cardiff will showcase the rich and diverse culinary landscape of the Welsh capital, championing the independent restaurants, street food traders and artisan producers that make the city such an exciting place to eat and drink. Just like the Bristol festival, Feast On Cardiff will spotlight much-loved local favourites, welcoming local producers from across the region, as well as a curated selection of standout makers and producers from wider Wales, highlighting the exceptional quality, creativity and craft found across the country.

Visitors can expect a buzzing festival atmosphere featuring live music, open-fire cooking, a banqueting area, wine tasting, a cookery school, axe throwing, chef demonstrations, and talks on food sustainability – all rooted in Feast On’s mission to support and celebrate independent talent.

Festival Director James Haggart said, “Following the success of Feast On in Bristol, I could not be more excited to bring the festival to Cardiff. The city has an outstanding independent food scene and this feels like the perfect place for the next chapter of Feast On. We cannot wait to collaborate with and celebrate the local chefs, producers and hospitality talent that make Cardiff such an exciting food city.”

Full Trader Lineup to Be Revealed Soon

The full restaurant and trader lineup for Feast On Cardiff will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can expect a carefully curated mix of:

Local independent restaurants

Longstanding Cardiff favourites

Independent local heroes and food trailblazers

Standout street food traders

Tickets On Sale Soon

A limited run of presale tickets for Feast On Cardiff will go on sale on 30 January, offering early access to the festival at the lowest available price, with tickets starting from just £8.

