Feeder announce release of special version of classic album

Feeder have announced details of a special deluxe re-release of their fourth studio album ‘Comfort In Sound’ on 12th September via BMG.

Following this the duo of Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose will also play six very special UK shows performing the album in full for the first (and possibly only) time.

The album has been fully remastered and will be available on Transparent Blue Curacao vinyl and deluxe 2 CD pack and expanded digital formats featuring brand new orchestral remixes including hit singles ‘Just The Way I’m Feeling’ and ‘Forget About Tomorrow’ and reimagining tracks with ‘Godzilla II’.

Fans can preorder the album via the band’s D2C store to gain access to the ticket presale. Details HERE

On its initial release in October 2002, ‘Comfort In Sound’ landed in the UK Top Ten and went on to spend over two years in the UK Independent Albums chart Top 50.

Recorded at RAK and Air studios in London and Great Linford Manor and co-produced by long-time collaborator Gil Norton and Grant Nicholas, the album sold over half a million copies, making it one of the most successful independent UK records of all time.

First single ‘Comfort in Sound’ became their second Top Ten hit (following the smash ‘Buck Rogers’ the previous year) and the following releases, ‘Just The Way I’m Feeling’, ‘Forget About Tomorrow’ and ‘Find The Colour’ all hit the Top 40. The album was the first released since the death of original drummer Jon Lee and the band cautiously premiered the new songs at a low-key show in Portsmouth before performing at the Reading & Leeds Festivals where Kerrang! gave them a 5K review.

Grant Nicholas explained: “Comfort in Sound ‘is an album very close to our hearts and now feels like the right time to re -release it and let people re discover it again or for the first time.

“We hit a brick wall after losing Jon, so as a writer I decided to put all those mixed feeling and emotions into writing songs of recovery. Those compositions became the ‘Comfort in Sound ‘ album and I think it opened both myself up as a writer and the depth and soul of Feeder as a band.”

The Welsh/Japanese duo have released 12 studio albums to date since their formation in 1994, selling over seven million records, and have achieved Top 10 albums over four decades (90’s, 00’s, 10’s, 20’s). Last year they hit the Top Ten again with their latest album ‘Black/Red’ accompanied by a sold out UK tour which included a triumphant night at the Roundhouse in London.

Always moving forwards, last year they also played Malta for the first time and this year they travel to Taipei for their debut performances there (stopping in Singapore, Australia and Japan on the way).

UK Tour:

26 September LEEDS, O2 Academy

27 September LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy

2 October MANCHESTER, Academy

3 October GLASGOW, O2 Academy

9 October BRISTOL Beacon

11 October BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday 13th February at 10am, and on general sale Friday 14th February at 10am.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

