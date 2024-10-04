Festival celebrating overlooked musical pioneer Morfydd Owen takes place this month

A weekend-long festival to celebrate the life and legacy of pioneering pianist, composer and mezzo-soprano Morfydd Llwyn Owen is being launched this month.

The inaugural Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival, taking place this October 11th – 13th in multiple arts venues across Pontypridd aims to rekindle the town’s relationship with its often-overlooked daughter through a packed programme of events for all ages commemorating the town’s musical inheritance and inspiring its creative future.

Morfydd Owen, or Morfydd Llwyn-Owen as she was known by her bardic name, was a Welsh composer, pianist and singer. An exceptional musician, her talents were showcased during her decade-long career, during which she won a number of awards and commendations for her compositions and performances.

Talent

Born in Treforest in 1891 into a musical and religious home, Morfydd Owen began playing the piano at the age of 4 and composing music by the age of 6.

At sixteen she studied music privately in Cardiff, publishing a hymn-tune a year later. She gained a scholarship to study at Cardiff University and after finishing her degree she went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music, London. She was recognised as one of the most outstanding students of her generation.

In 1912 she was admitted to the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

Owen became a sub-professor and an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. Her 250 manuscripts include orchestral, chamber and choral works, songs to Welsh, English and French texts, and transcriptions and arrangements of Welsh and Russian folk tunes.

A secret marriage to the Freudian psychoanalyst Ernest Jones caused tensions in her professional and private lives and she died at the age of 26 following an appendectomy in her husband’s family home. A tragic end to a pioneering career that continues to intrigue and inspire.

Festival

Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival will see concerts, performances, exhibitions, talks and family activities taking place in venues across Pontypridd and Treforest including Y Muni, YMa, Pontypridd Museum, Pontypridd Library, Clwb Y Bont, Canolfan Calon Taf, Mill Street Quarter and Pontypridd Town Centre.

The festival weekend will open with a children’s parade with other highlights such as an exhibition including original sheet music in Morfydd Owen’s hand and items from her home, concert performances, a twmpath and family workshops taking place across the three days.

The project is led by Parc Arts, a small arts centre housed in the former Parc Presbyterian Chapel in Treforest, where as a teenager, Morfydd Owen was its first organist. The festival is supported by RCT Arts & Cultural Service & Pontypridd Town Council.

Jessica Morgan, Parc Arts said: “Morfydd’s story is not only one of musical excellence, but of pushing gender and societal boundaries also.

“By celebrating her legacy, we hope the festival will provide an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds in Pontypridd and beyond to imagine new futures for themselves and their communities.”

Caysha Frederick, Pontypridd Town Council said: “We’re so proud to re-connect Morfydd Owen’s story and legacy with her hometown of Pontypridd. She was a truly impressive and deeply interesting person, from her outstanding musical talent to her love of the Welsh language and determination to achieve beyond the limits placed on women of her day.

“By coming together to celebrate her immense achievements we hope to inspire the next generation of creatives and show how much she means to Pontypridd.”

Jesse Britton, RCT Arts & Cultural Services added: “Despite her stature in the classical and folk music worlds, Morfydd Llwyn Owen remains largely unknown in her hometown.

“We aim to change that, giving rightful recognition to an incredible talent from our own town whose work can stand shoulder to shoulder with Evan James, James James and even Tom Jones!”

Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival takes place from Friday October 11 – Sunday October 13 2024.

The full festival programme and event tickets are available on the festival’s website from today.

Register for tickets on the festival website: https://www.morfydd-owen.cymru/

