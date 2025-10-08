Festival celebrating Wales’ forgotten composer returns this week

A weekend-long festival to celebrate the life and legacy of pioneering pianist, composer and mezzo-soprano Morfydd Llwyn Owen returns to Pontypridd from this Friday.

The second Gŵyl Morfydd Festival, taking place this October 10 – 12 in multiple arts venues across Pontypridd, aims to rekindle the town’s relationship with its often-overlooked daughter through a packed programme of events for all ages commemorating the town’s musical inheritance and inspiring its creative future.

Morfydd Owen, or Morfydd Llwyn-Owen as she was known by her bardic name, was a Welsh composer, pianist and singer. An exceptional musician, her talents were showcased during her decade-long career, during which she won a number of awards and commendations for her compositions and performances.

Born in Treforest in 1891 into a musical and religious home, Morfydd Owen began playing the piano at the age of 4 and composing music by the age of 6.

At sixteen she studied music privately in Cardiff, publishing a hymn-tune a year later. She gained a scholarship to study at Cardiff University and after finishing her degree she went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music, London. She was recognised as one of the most outstanding students of her generation.

In 1912 she was admitted to the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

Owen became a sub-professor and an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. Her 250 manuscripts include orchestral, chamber and choral works, songs to Welsh, English and French texts, and transcriptions and arrangements of Welsh and Russian folk tunes.

A secret marriage to the Freudian psychoanalyst Ernest Jones caused tensions in her professional and private lives and she died at the age of 26 following an appendectomy in her husband’s family home. A tragic end to a pioneering career that continues to intrigue and inspire.

Exclusive performances

Gŵyl Morfydd Festival will see exclusive performances, variety of folk and classical music, exhibitions, talks and family activities taking place in venues across Pontypridd including Y Muni, Pontypridd Museum, Pontypridd Library, Clwb Y Bont, Capel Y Bont,

Mill Street Quarter and Pontypridd Town Centre.

The festival weekend will once again open with a children’s lampshade parade through Taff Street. Why the lampshade? As well as a music genius, Morfydd wasn’t shy to experiment with fashion and even donned a lampshade as a hat!

Other highlights include an open call exhibition, a display by USW Fashion students, free performances by folk-trio VRi, a talk by leading Morfydd expert Dr Rhian Davies (who will be joined by world renowned soprano Jessica Robinson and accompanist Rhiannon Pritchard), family drumming workshops, a Gymanfa Ganu for all to attend, and much more taking place across the three days. The ‘headline’ act is none other than Grammy award-winner Amy Wadge. Amy will be performing to sell out crowds at Y Muni, supported by The Goudies, Lily Beau and Matthew Frederick.

Amy Wadge, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter said: “I’m so thrilled to be playing at the Muni in Pontypridd for the Gŵyl Morfydd Festival, as Ponty is the place I call home. I am so happy to be able to support such an important cultural event celebrating the work of Morfydd Owen and also highlighting the incredible importance of the Arts in Wales. I have played the Muni many times over the years but now with the beautiful refurbishments they’ve had I am excited to return to play some intimate shows with some of the best musicians in Wales opening for me.’

The project is driven by Parc Arts, a small arts centre housed in the former Park Presbyterian Chapel in Treforest, where as a teenager, Morfydd Owen was its first organist. The festival is supported by RCT Arts & Cultural Service, Pontypridd Town Council and Menter Iaith.

Jessica Morgan, Parc Arts said: “After the success of the inaugural festival last year and scratching the surface Morfydd’s work and story, we are excited to delve deeper this year. Bringing even more of her music to life in her hometown and inviting the community into a continued conversation as to how they can be encouraged and inspired by a local woman who exceeded expectations and the odds. Whether you came last year or not, there’s something for everyone!’

Caysha Frederick, Pontypridd Town Council said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the festival back for a second year, bringing high-quality, free music and creative events to the people of Ponty. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Amy Wadge – a true musical powerhouse – whose generosity has helped bring this celebration to life. We’re also proud to continue strengthening our relationships with Pontypridd-based partners, whose active involvement has made this a genuine community event.”

Eisteddfod legacy

Osian Rowlands, Menter Iaith said: “Menter Iaith Rhondda Cynon Taf are thrilled to be involved in year’s Morfydd Festival. Following the successful first year of this bilingual Festival, Menter is excited to be able to support the further growth and development of the Festival, normalising seeing and hearing the Welsh language side by side with English throughout the programme.

“This is certainly building on the legacy of the 2024 National Eisteddfod where we can welcome people back to Pontypridd to celebrate a local treasure.”

Rev Nan Powell Davies, General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Wales said: “Morfydd’s musical gift was nurtured within a loving home and the warm church fellowship of Park Presbyterian Church.

“From a young age she became the church organist and developed her craft in the composition of hymns. Her faith inspired her amazing gift, and we are delighted that her life and work is being showcased again.”

Gŵyl Morfydd Festival takes place from Friday 10 October – Sunday 12 October 2025.

The full festival programme and details are available on the website and social media platforms: https://www.morfydd-owen.cymru/

