Festival inspired by sixth century saint’s visit to Welsh island to take place this summer

Nation.Cymru staff

A new festival celebrating a Welsh pilgrimage route will take place this summer, with walks, talks, music and heritage events held in churches across the island.

Organised by the Diocese of Bangor, Gŵyl Cybi a Seiriol will be held from 3–5 July and is the first festival centred on Llwybr Cybi a Seiriol, a 57-mile pilgrimage route in Anglesey inspired by the story of the sixth-century saints Cybi and Seiriol.

The festival programme includes a pilgrim walk to St Gwenfaen’s Holy Well, a pilgrim stamp design workshop, choral music performance by Kana Chamber choir in the atmospheric surroundings of Penmon Priory, a history walk-and-talk at Llanfigael exploring local standing stones and ancient crosses, a one-man performance about the Royal Charter shipwreck at Llangallo and a special Sunday pilgrimage service at Sy Cybi’s Church.

All events are free, although advance booking is required for most activities.

About Llwybr Cybi a Seiriol

Inspired by the story of the sixth-century saints Cybi and Seiriol, the pilgrimage route stretches from Holyhead to Penmon and passes through some of Anglesey’s most important religious, historic and natural landmarks. According to tradition, Cybi and Seiriol established religious communities at opposite ends of Anglesey. Cybi settled at Holyhead, while Seiriol founded a monastery at Penmon. Legend says the two saints regularly met near the centre of the island for prayer and fellowship.

Highlights along the route include St Cybi’s Church within the Roman fort at Holyhead, the coastline around Rhoscolyn and St Gwenfaen’s Well, Wales’s last working windmill at Melin Llynon, the 5,000-year-old Lligwy Burial Chamber, the Royal Charter shipwreck memorial near Moelfre, the Iron Age hillfort of Bwrdd Arthur, St Seiriol’s Holy Well and Penmon Priory.

Pilgrims following the route can purchase a passport and collect 11 stamps at churches along the way. The stamp designs were created by pupils from schools near the pilgrimage route and reflect the history and character of the churches and sites they represent.

Archdeacon of Anglesey John Harvey, says, “We’re seeing growing interest in pilgrimage across Wales because of programmes like BBC Pilgrimage. Many people know Anglesey’s coastline, but fewer know the stories of the churches and saints found along the way. The festival is an opportunity to bring those stories to a wider audience. We hope it will encourage more people to visit the churches and communities that make this route a truly special pilgrimage experience.”

Details can be found on the festival’s webpage page here.