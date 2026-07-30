Festival Interceltique Lorient kicks off with smallest delegation from Wales yet

Stephen Price

Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, the largest annual festival of Celtic culture of its kind kicks off this weekend, but will sadly have its smallest delegation ever from Wales.

The festival, which takes place from July 31 – August 9 this year, is a celebration of the cultural traditions of the Celtic nations and regions, highlighting music, dance and visual arts as well as sports and gastronomy, attracting around 900,000 people over 10 days in August.

Wales will have a delegation at the festival again this year, albeit the smallest delegation since before records began.

The programme for 2026 includes performances by the contemporary folk-rock band Bwncath, the band’s first time in Lorient and first major international festival, veteran Welsh folk band Carreg Lafar, returning to the festival to mark 30 years since their first appearance in Lorient, and Welsh triple harpist Gareth Swindail-Parry.

Representing Wales in the youth music camp this year is fiddle player Elinor Roderick from Cardiff and harpist Arwen Morgan from Merthyr Tudful. The two will join 14 other young musicians from all of the other Celtic regions in the week before the festival to create two bands and sets of music to be performed throughout the 10 days of the festival.

Antwn Owen-Hicks, Delegation Leader for Wales said: “Despite the vastly reduced delegation this year, compared to previous years, we’re still presenting a strong programme of artists that reflects the ongoing confidence and development in our music and culture.”

Antwn continued, “Unfortunately, Wales will be the only nation not represented in the Place des Pays Celtes again this year.

“With the recent changes to the Welsh Government, support for enhancing Wales’ presence was not possible within the timescale, but there is a hope that this will change with support for future years.”

The 55th edition of the world’s largest Celtic festival promised dancing, music, games, processions, and delicious local foods.

This year, the festival is dedicated to Cornwall and the Celtic Sea, “emphasising how the sea serves as a common thread linking the various Celtic nations and their diasporas,” reads the festival’s website.

More than 5,000 performers and professionals will take part, including many from across the other Celtic nations and areas, such as Wales, Scotland, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Galicia and Asturias in Spain. Performers and attendees will also come from across the Gaelic and Celtic diaspora, including the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Around 950,000 visitors are expected to attend, with more than around three million more expected to watch broadcasts from the festival on TV (on France 3 and France 4).

The Festival in Numbers:

10 days and 10 nights of concerts, shows, and vibrant activities in early August.

Over 5,000 musicians, singers, dancers, visual artists, academics, and filmmakers from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, Galicia, Asturias, and Brittany, as well as the global Celtic diaspora (including the USA, Acadia, Australia, and New Zealand).

The Grande Parade of Celtic Nations, which draws more than 90,000 spectators to the streets of Lorient on the first Sunday.

Over 1,600 dedicated volunteers.

Around 300 shows and events across 12 stages.

Daily activities including festù-noz (traditional Breton night dances), lectures, concerts on major stages and in local pubs, masterclasses for Celtic instruments, street parades, and bagpipe, gaita, accordion, Celtic harp, drum, and pipe band competitions.

An artisanal craft market and a book market reflecting the festival’s Celtic theme.

Sporting events, featuring gouren (Breton wrestling), traditional Celtic sports, rugby tournaments, and more.

Art exhibitions showcasing works from across the Celtic world.

Find out more at the festival’s website.

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