Festival of Archaeology returns to Welsh castle this weekend

An exciting festival exploring the archaeology of a Welsh castle is set to take place this weekend.

The archaeological history of Powis Castle in Welshpool will be brought to life across a weekend full of activities, talks and tours on July 19 and 20.

Visitors will be able to speak to archaeologists, learn more about the castle’s history and view finds from previous excavations.

History lovers can enjoy a tour around the castle walls which explores the castle’s layered history including the Civil War era and recorded attack in 1644.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy over the weekend including a display of some archaeological finds, children’s dressing up, a spotter trail and sandpit dig box.

The Battlefields Trust will also exhibit on Sunday to showcase their ongoing research within in the castle grounds and possible links to the Civil War period.

Heneb, the Trust for Welsh Archaeology, will also exhibit on Sunday, offering information and finds from the local Welsh landscape.

Castell Powys

Powis Castle, built in the 13th century as a medieval fortress in Welshpool, sits high on a rock above its world-famous garden.

Remodelled and embellished over more than 400 years, the castle and garden you see today reflects the changing ambitions and visions of the Herbert family, who occupied the castle from the 1570s. Each generation enlisted artists to embellish and refine the castle and to contribute to the family’s collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture and tapestries on view throughout the property.

The garden’s 17th century Italianate terraces, Edwardian Formal Garden, herbaceous borders and 30ft high yew hedges all contribute to its status as one of the finest surviving examples of its kind.

The Clive Museum at Powis Castle displays one of the UK’s most significant collections of South Asian objects, amassed by Robert Clive and his son Edward (later 1st Earl of Powis), major figures in the British East India Company. The third contributor was Henrietta Herbert who Edward Clive married, thus uniting the two families.

The castle and gardens are under the care of the National Trust. Powis Castle is a Grade I listed building, while its gardens have their own Grade I listing on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales.

Unusually for a castle on the Marches, it was constructed by a Welsh prince, Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, rather than by a Norman baron.

Inspiration

Shane Logan, Powis Castle and Garden general manager, said: “The Festival of Archaeology is always a great weekend at Powis. It’s a fantastic opportunity to uncover more about the history of Powis Castle as well as inspire our visitors to join in the fun and ask questions about archaeological activities.”

Part of the Council for British Archaeology’s annual festival which runs over two weeks, events include activities, talks, guided walks, exhibitions, excavations, activities and more. This year’s theme is archaeology and wellbeing.

Sarah Johnson, Powis Castle and Garden’s visitor operations and experience manager, said: “Everyone is welcome to come up to Powis and get involved with this fantastic event.

“Whether you’re a beginner or expert archaeologist, events such as these really bring people together and provide access to archaeology for everyone.”

Places for the tours are subject to availability on the day, but no pre-booking is required. The events are free, however normal admission into the castle and garden still applies and National Trust members can enter for free.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden before you travel for the most up to date information.

