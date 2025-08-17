Festival of South Asian culture premieres in Cardiff

This September, the Welsh capital will welcome a cultural celebration of South Asian Classical Dance for the first time.

Taking place at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on 9th September 2025, UTSAV 2025 brings together a combination of four major classical dance styles – Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Odissi – in one carefully curated event.

The festival, celebrating the depth, beauty and diversity of South Asian Classical Dance, is hosted by Samarpan, a performing arts organisation based in Cardiff who aim to build a platform for artistic exchange in Wales and deliver a culturally-enriching experience.

Derived from the Sanskrit word for “celebration”, UTSAV was created in response to a lack of consistent, high-quality classical Indian arts programming in the region.

With South Wales – and particularly Cardiff – having one of the UK’s oldest South Asian communities, Samarpan aspire not only to preserve the essence of Indian classical arts but also to bring their universal resonance to contemporary audiences.

Samarpan Directors, Dr. Leena Menon and Dr. Santosh Nair, said: “UTSAV is a heartfelt offering to Wales, a celebration of classical Indian dance at its finest. Through UTSAV, we hope to deepen appreciation for these ancient forms and spark new conversations around identity, heritage, and the power of the arts to connect us all.”

This year’s inaugural programme features performances both by the dedicated students of Samarpan and internationally acclaimed artists from across the UK: Divya Ravi and Dr. Swarup Menon – Bharatanatyam, Payal Ramchandani – Kuchipudi, and Elena Catalano – Odissi.

UTSAV promises to be a gathering of cultures and traditions, creating a space where revered dancers can share their expertise and emerging dancers are inspired to pursue their own artistic journeys. The festival provides a unique opportunity to experience the richness of Indian culture and artistry in South Wales.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Leena Menon and Dr. Santosh Nair, Samarpan began as a dance school specialising in traditional Indian forms, and has since evolved into a dynamic cultural hub integrating both music and dance.

As well as offering training in Bharatanatyam dance and Carnatic vocal music, Samarpan creates opportunities to showcase these art forms through professional performances and community events. Guided by their core pillars of performance, learning, and outreach, Samarpan is dedicated to promoting Indian arts and culture across South Wales.

Dhiren Manga, Desi Blitz British Asian magazine, said: “In a city shaped by generations of cultural exchange, Samarpan represents a rare and meaningful commitment to artistic heritage. With every performance and every partnership, Samarpan reaffirms that Indian classical arts have a rightful, radiant place on the world stage.”

To find out more and book your tickets, visit the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama site here.

