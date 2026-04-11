Festival to mark 70th anniversary of Welsh towns’ link to Moby Dick epic

A Welsh coastal community is set to celebrate its links to a classic Hollywood film with a new festival backed by more than £44,000 in heritage funding.

Fishguard and neighbouring Goodwick will host events later this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the release of Moby Dick, parts of which were filmed in the area.

The project has received £44,300 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and will form part of September’s Ar Ymyl y Tir/On Land’s Edge Festival.

The 1956 film, directed by John Huston and adapted with writer Ray Bradbury from Herman Melville’s novel, starred Gregory Peck as Captain Ahab alongside Richard Basehart, Leo Genn and Orson Welles.

It was a UK-US co-production distributed by Warner Bros. and went on to receive critical acclaim, including recognition from the National Board of Review.

Filming began in west Wales at Fishguard and nearby Ceibwr Bay at Huston’s request, with local people appearing as extras and the production based in the town. Additional scenes were later shot in Portugal and the Canary Islands.

Organisers say the festival will explore both the area’s cinematic history and its wider maritime heritage. Planned events include a lantern parade led by a large model whale, talks on whaling history, and a virtual reality installation projecting a whale into the bay.

There will also be a screening of the film at Theatr Gwaun, alongside exhibitions and displays linked to local wildlife and history, including references to a humpback whale that appeared in the bay in 2024.

The project will also gather memories and artefacts from residents who recall the filming, including stories of a model whale reportedly lost at sea and encounters between locals and visiting actors.

Marine life

Cliff Benson, from Sea Trust Wales, said the event would also highlight changing attitudes towards marine life.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to take part… and highlight the need to protect our whales, dolphins and porpoises, rather than hunt them.

“Part of our contribution will explore how cultural attitudes… have largely changed in favour of conserving whales.”

The festival is being developed by groups based at Theatr Gwaun, with support from Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council and local history organisations.

Further details of the programme are expected to be announced in the coming months.