Festive afternoon tea experience comes to heritage railway service

Amelia Jones

A new festive afternoon teas experience is coming to a railway service, giving families and friends the chance to keep the Christmas celebrations going right into the New Year.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway is giving passengers the chance to keep the Christmas magic going right into the New Year, with Festive Afternoon Tea aboard its hugely popular Mince Pie Specials between 27 December and Saturday, 2 January.

Introduced by huge popular demand, the special experience combines a winter heritage railway journey through the beautiful Dee Valley with a specially created Festive Afternoon Tea, served directly to passengers at their own table aboard one of the Railway’s heritage coaches.

It means the popular heritage railway will not just be the place to be this Christmas, but right through to Saturday, 2 January, with a packed programme of festive experiences stretching from the run-up to Christmas and into the New Year.

The Festive Afternoon Teas are the perfect way to enjoy those wonderful days between Christmas and New Year, when the presents have been opened, the big day is over, but nobody is quite ready for the festivities to end.

The specially created menu includes homemade cranberry and white chocolate scones with jam and clotted cream, a mince pie, chocolate Yule Log cake and a choice of bread and butter pudding or apple strudel.

Passengers will also enjoy a selection of turkey and cranberry, beef and horseradish, and egg mayonnaise sandwiches.

Unlimited tea or coffee is included and served to passengers at their table during their Mince Pie Special journey.

Those looking to add a little extra festive sparkle can also add a glass of Prosecco for £10 when booking.

Jordan Edge, Catering Manager at Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said, “We’ve had a huge amount of demand from passengers asking us to offer something like this over the festive period, so we’re really excited to bring our Festive Afternoon Tea to the Mince Pie Specials.

“Those days between Christmas and New Year are a really special time to get together with family and friends, and what better way to spend them than travelling through the Dee Valley aboard a heritage train while enjoying a proper festive treat?

“We’ve put together a menu packed with Christmas favourites, from cranberry and white chocolate scones and Yule Log to turkey and cranberry sandwiches and, of course, pigs in blankets.

“There is so much happening at the Railway throughout the festive season. We want Llangollen & Corwen Railway to be the place where families come to make Christmas memories, whether that’s meeting Santa before Christmas or joining us for Afternoon Tea and a trip through the Dee Valley afterwards. Christmas doesn’t have to end on Boxing Day.

“We’ll be keeping the festive spirit going right through to 2 January and we can’t wait to welcome everyone aboard.”

A season of Christmas magic

The Festive Afternoon Teas add another experience to what is set to be a packed Christmas season at Llangollen and Corwen Railway.

Before the big day itself, the Railway’s hugely popular Santa Specials will once again transport families through the Dee Valley for a magical journey to Lapland, with Santa Claus travelling through the train and a special gift for every child.

The Santa Specials operate from 28 November through to Christmas Eve, with festively decorated heritage carriages, mince pies and mulled wine helping to create the Christmas atmosphere.

The Railway will also welcome back Siôn Corn Arbennig, its special Welsh-language Christmas experience. Travelling from Corwen to Lapland at Carrog, the service gives families the chance to enjoy Christmas through the Welsh language, with Siôn Corn travelling aboard and welcoming youngsters to his grotto.

When Christmas Day is over, the Railway’s Mince Pie Specials and new Festive Afternoon Teas will keep the celebrations rolling through the beautiful Dee Valley and into January.

Festive Afternoon Tea advance ticket prices

Adult, aged 16 and over: £55

Child, aged 3 to 15: £20

Infants, aged 2 and under: Free of charge

Dogs: £3

The Festive Afternoon Teas will operate aboard selected Mince Pie Specials from 27 December to Saturday, 2 January. You can book tickets here.

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