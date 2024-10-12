Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways launch free workshops

The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways have introduced a series of free ‘Have a Go’ workshops, providing participants with the opportunity to learn a variety of hands-on heritage skills.

Open to individuals aged 16 and over, these workshops are designed to offer training in traditional crafts such as welding, signwriting, carriage painting, and lathe work.

The initiative offers a rare chance for individuals to engage with heritage railway maintenance in a practical, working environment, while also enhancing their skillset.

Skills

The workshops are scheduled across multiple dates in October and November, with additional sessions expected to be announced soon.

Participants will be able to learn and practice skills such as hot riveting, stripping down a locomotive, and other tasks involved in maintaining historic railway equipment.

Each session will begin with a short introduction to the theory behind the techniques, before participants are given the opportunity to engage in practical work under the supervision of experienced staff from the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways’ Boston Lodge Project team.

Commenting on the workshops, Iain Wilkinson from the Boston Lodge Project noted that the sessions are designed to be hands-on and engaging.

“While our expert staff will explain the basic theory, the focus is very much on practical involvement. These events are a great opportunity to experience something new in a safe and supportive environment,” Wilkinson explained.

Volunteer

They have said there is no obligation for participants to commit beyond the workshop itself, although the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways hopes that some attendees may consider volunteering in the future.

However, the primary aim of the workshops is to offer a relaxed environment for individuals to try out heritage railway skills without any long-term commitment.

These workshops are funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in collaboration with the Ffestiniog Railway Society and the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways Trust, as part of the Interpretation & Boston Lodge Project.

For more information on available dates or to book a place in the workshop, visit the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways website here.

