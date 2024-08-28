Ffos Las happy to Foal With It amid Oasis mania

DragonBet have reacted to the news of Oasis reforming by producing a series of topical race titles for their sponsored meeting at Ffos Las on Thursday.

Fans of the iconic band will no doubt be going ‘mad for it’ when tickets go on sale for next summer’s concerts around Britain and Ireland this weekend, and racegoers have been given an early chance to get in the mood.

The Welsh betting firm have renamed the first of their contests the DragonBet Some Might Lay Nursery Handicap and continue the theme with the Half A Furlong Away Handicap.

Top of the pops for many punters will be the Champagne Super Novice Stakes, which is followed by the Foal With It Handicap and the Ride Away Handicap.

DragonBet spokesperson James Lovell said: “We’re an independent firm that likes to do things a bit differently, so we thought we’d have a bit of fun with these titles.

“Like everyone else, we were blown away by the Oasis news and it’s great that their first concerts are set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“I was a student at Salford University and got a real feel for the Manchester music scene while I was there, so nobody is more excited than me to see them get back together.

“We probably spent more time than we should have coming up with the race names and no doubt there are some more that people will say we could have used, but they are all great songs and it was really enjoyable going through them.

“We do a lot of sponsorship at Ffos Las and it’s always nice to have a bit of fun going there – although if anyone wants to swap some Oasis tickets for our pitch at the track, any offers will be considered.

“The only issue we have is that there is an inspection planned for 7.30am to see if the meeting can take place due to the recent rain, so it’s a case of racing ‘definitely maybe’ going ahead!”

