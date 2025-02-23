Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Ffwliganism: Exhibition showcases ‘the art of protest’

23 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Ffwligans

A groundbreaking exhibition is currently taking place in a mid Wales gallery featuring works by a collective of some of the most exciting artists working in Wales today.

Black women in traditional Welsh dress, Mona Lisa pointing a giant Llwy Garu/ Love Spoon, shouts for revolution (after a cuppa, of course) make up the arresting works of the Ffwligans currently on show at Oriel Awen Gallery.

The Ffwligans are an art collective like no other, and call themselves ‘torch-bearers of satire and protest in the long tradition of non-conformist dissent’.

Creative partnership

Taking their cue from agitprop graphics, Situationism and modern life’s absurdities their machine gun graphics spray ideas and humour in equal measure, giving the viewer a ‘satori’ or ‘kick in the eye’ (kick in the ideas)

Hailing from Gogledd Cymru and living in an ex-council nuclear bunker at a secret location, this enigmatic collective barely venture outdoors.

Resembling pre-Raphaelite urchins in marble, they prefer Moon-bathing to the Sun, which is far safer and harder to burn.

As laconic as Warhol their works are self-described in few words “Ffwligans is a creative partnership fusing words and pictures. Combined interests in Soviet propaganda art, Situationism, comic art, socialist ethos, daft poetry and a healthy degree of frustration with the world as it is”.

However, “if a picture paints a thousand words” you can’t keep them quiet!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oriel Awen Gallery (@awencymru)

‘Ffwliganis’ takes place at Awen Gallery until Sunday 9 March at Glasgow House, Narrow street, Llanfyllin, Powys, SY22 5BU

Discover more at Oriel Awen’s Instagram.

