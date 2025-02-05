Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Figures show over half of Welsh population have watched Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

05 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Gavin and Stacey: The Finale

Speaking at an event for industry leaders in Cardiff last night, the BBC’s Director-General, Tim Davie, announced record-breaking figures for Gavin & Stacey in Wales, saying: “nothing demonstrates the BBC’s ability to bring people together like the extraordinary success of Gavin & Stacey”.

1.8m people in Wales, or 59% of the Welsh population (compared with 20.9m/32% of UK population), have now watched Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, making it the most watched TV moment in Wales since at least 2002, ahead of the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony peak of 1.4m.

In Wales you’re twice as likely (than the rest of the UK) to have watched The Finale at least twice.

Welsh popularity

Across the UK, 2.8m have watched the Christmas Day episode more than once, equivalent to 4% of the UK population.

In Wales, the corresponding figure is 245,000, equivalent to 8% of the Wales population.

Gavin and Stacey cast

And if you’re in Barry and the surrounding areas (CF postcode), you’re 29% more likely to have watched The Finale on BBC iPlayer. Tidy.

Emotional documentary

The figures also reveal that Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell is the best performing single BBC Wales programme on record with 8.7m views across the UK.

BBC Cymru Wales commissioned the emotional documentary which featured many of the cast and some of the series’ die-hard fans as they looked back on 14 years of the beloved show.

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, which will air at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer. The documentary Gavin And Stacey: A Fond Farewell will be shown at 7pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One and iPlayer. Image: Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson/PA Wire

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see the success of Gavin & Stacey, The Finale and our documentary,  both across the UK and with the record-breaking numbers here in Wales.

Over its 17 years on our screens, Gavin & Stacey, which is so synonymous with Wales, has become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

It’s a programme that we as a nation feel so strongly connected to, and these figures certainly reflect that.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Llawenydd
Llawenydd
5 minutes ago

I’m Welsh and have never watched a single episode of Gavin and Stacey. It has never appealed to me

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.