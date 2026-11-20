Nation.Cymru staff

A film to be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer goes behind the scenes of a remarkable Radio 2 challenge, as Owain Wyn Evans cycles 400 miles across four nations in just five days to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The film follows Owain as he sets off from Glasgow, pedalling his way through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales

“400 miles, across four nations, on a bike. Wow, this is an incredible challenge… for a cyclist. I’m not a cyclist, guys!” says Owain, speaking before the epic endeavour. “This is, without a doubt, going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The film, made by BBC Studios Entertainment, follows Radio 2 host Owain as he sets off from Glasgow, pedalling his way through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, battling gruelling distances, unpredictable weather and plenty of hills, before crossing the finish line in his beloved home nation, in the heart of Cardiff.

Known for his infectious personality and incredible drumming skills, Owain swaps his drumsticks for handlebars as he pushes himself further than ever before. But with little cycling experience, can he find the physical and mental strength to keep going when the miles, exhaustion and sheer scale of the challenge begin to take their toll?

“I give up very easily when it comes to physical exercise and exertion, because I just don’t think I can do it. But I don’t think giving up is an option here because this is so much bigger than just me and those two wheels,” says Owain.

Owain hears from some inspirational children and their families whose lives have been transformed by projects funded by BBC Children in Need. He travels to Birmingham to meet a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a devastating diagnosis.

Olivia and Tom’s son, Oliver, was just five months old when he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of childhood eye cancer. Oliver and his parents have been supported through an incredibly difficult time by the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT), a charity based at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and supported by BBC Children in Need. It’s a poignant reminder of exactly why Owain is taking on this extraordinary challenge.

As the cameras follow every punishing mile, we discover the man behind the microphone, his journey from a young boy growing up in Wales who was always the last to be picked for any sports events at school, to the warm, charismatic broadcaster he is today, and why this epic challenge means so much to him.

Along the way, there are tears, laughter, unexpected surprises and extraordinary support from communities across the UK.

With the finish line in sight and an entire nation cheering him on, can Owain dig deep and complete his remarkable journey for a cause close to his heart?

Watch Owain Wyn Evans’s Four Nations Cycle Challenge for BBC Children in Need on BBC iPlayer now, and from 7.30pm on Friday 20 November on BBC One.

Owain has now returned to present BBC Radio 2’s Early Morning Breakfast Show (4am-6.30am).

As announced on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Monday 16 November, Owain’s 4 Nations Cycle Challenge for BBC Children in Need raised over £5.1m, helping to make a difference to the lives of children and young people in communities across the UK.