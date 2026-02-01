Film publicist awarded Iris Prize Fellowship in 20th anniversary year

Caitlin Thomas

The third Iris Prize Fellowship has been awarded to film publicist Paul Smith, who will receive a fellowship at Vue Leicester Square on 30 January 2026.

The Iris Prize fellowship celebrates the often-unsung heroes of the cinema world, ensuring audiences are able to experience diverse LGBTQ+ stories and voices on screen.

Paul Smith is an experienced film publicist who has spent over four decades working and encouraging audiences to watch films, particularly LGBTQ+ content. He has had roles ranging from the press desk at the Edinburgh Film Festival to staff roles with independent distributors.

Throughout, Paul has shared his passion and has succeeded in delivering audiences and coverage for diverse projects, despite significant and increasing challenges facing film marketing.

Tom Abell, Manging Director of Peccadillo Pictures, and Chair of the Iris Prize, said: “I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this, the third Iris Prize Fellowship. Paul is one of the many unsung heroes whose tireless work behind the scenes is an essential part of bringing the work of LGBTQ+ filmmakers to audiences across the UK.

“I have worked with Paul on countless projects and know first hand what a remarkable professional he is.

“Through the Iris Prize Fellowship, we aim to recognise those whose longstanding and continued work has helped shape diversity in film and TV, where their visibility can inspire and encourage the next generation.”

‘Honoured’

Paul Smith, Iris Prize Fellow, said: “Having spent a seeming lifetime with film – whether as a spectator, a journalist, a lecturer or an industry professional – I have never in my wildest dreams imagined that such dedication would be rewarded.

“A publicist never seeks the spotlight and yet it is one of the many indispensable, invisible roles when communicating with a wider public. I feel honoured that my role in this has been recognised with the Iris Prize Fellowship.

“Whilst I enjoy blockbusters, I’ve always preferred to concentrate on promoting an appreciation of LGBTQ+ cinema alongside genre films and world cinema. Without big marketing budgets. maintaining relationships between filmmakers, journalists, venues and significantly, community groups have, for me, been of paramount importance.

“There are real rewards when interacting with people face-to-face, not just in forming lasting friendships but also in enhancing a sense of more positive sense of well-being. The ways we watch film and share our experiences through social media may be forever evolving but that only broadens the range of storytelling to appreciate.

“I have been involved with the Iris Prize since its very first year, watching it grow and mature, nurturing many international queer filmmakers in their careers but also bringing everyone together to share a love of film in a social environment, creating a real sense of family. I’m sure it will be a truly memorable 20th anniversary celebration year.

“In accepting this Fellowship, I feel I also want to acknowledge all the colleagues who work equally hard behind the scenes as unsung heroes without seeking personal gain but all looking out for each other.

“For this reason, I feel I must pay tribute to two people I knew who no longer with us. David Freed, my mentor and dear friend at Tartan Films and Lewis Tice, a cherished cheerleader for Iris over in the States deserve to recognised for their dedication to

film promotion too.

“Thank you, Berwyn Rowlands and the Iris Prize team, for a gift that I will treasure more than any Oscar.”

Writer and director Mark Cousins sent Paul a message of congratulations. He said: “I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to you, Paul, for winning the Iris Prize Fellowship. We met in Edinburgh in the 90s and you’re just one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. You’re a wonderful creative human being and I love you.”

The Iris Prize Fellowship is presented in recognition of individuals who have a significant and lasting contribution to the UK film industry, giving a particular emphasis to championing LGBTQ+ stories and voices.

Previous recipients of the fellowship include Tom Abell and Jacquie Lawrence, whose work has helped to shape and champion LGBTQ+ storytelling on screen.

Full details about Iris can be found here.