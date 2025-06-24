Filming starts on second series of hit comedy Mammoth

Filming has got under way this week on the highly-anticipated second series of Mammoth.

Shot in Wales, the hit comedy about a PE teacher from the 70s getting a second chance at life, is soon to return to our screens on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.

In the first series, Tony Mammoth (Mike Bubbins), a PE teacher believed to have perished in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979, attempted to rebuild his life after miraculously returning from the dead when his body is discovered frozen in time.

In the seventies he was a carefree Cardiff bachelor, teaching PE and generally living la vida loca. In 2024, he thought the world would still be his oyster, but Mammoth never really liked oysters, he was more of a pint and a packet of crisps sort of bloke. All he wanted was his old life back; the same job, the same clothes, the same car and the same soundtrack.

Drawing critical and audience acclaim, the combination of an innovative plot and laugh out loud comedy kept viewers hooked. The series saw Mike Bubbins starring as Tony Mammoth alongside Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel. Joel Davison starred as Mel’s son Theo and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) was Mammoth’s long-suffering best friend Roger.

The first episodes of Mammoth drew an average 7-day audience of 1.2M, above the average for BBC Two comedy and with strong performance for Welsh audiences. Mammoth had the strongest Welsh skew of any BBC comedy over the last 12 months.

Mammoth star Mike Bubbins updated fans on the first day of filming on Monday via his Instagram account.

He posted: “Day 1 of filming #Mammoth Series 2! As I get used to waking up at 5am again, these clips may become more energetic 😁 Going to work in the sunshine, coming home in the sunshine, summer shoots are the best . Have a good day, everyone. And remember, Mammoth is the word!’

Speaking about the show being renewed for a second series when it was announced earlier this year, the writer and performer, said: “It’s been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They’ve clearly got great taste! So, it’s a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I’ve got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two.”

Sian Gibson, added: “I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I’m so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, said: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences tune in in impressive numbers and quickly embrace Tony Mammoth’s timeless charm. Mike Bubbins, Paul Doolan and the BBC Studios team delivered a fantastic sitcom packed with laughs, and we can’t wait to see more of Mammoth’s retro antics.

