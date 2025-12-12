Filming wraps on Deadpoint – the ’cliffhanger’ mountain thriller shot in Wales

The Welsh star of new thriller Deadpoint, shot in Eryri National Park, has praised the cast for rising to the challenge in extreme conditions in the Welsh wilderness.

And its leading man Callum Scott Howells wrote a glowing tribute to his fellow actors and crew after filming wrapped on the tense drama due to air in 2026.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: ‘That’s a wrap on Deadpoint ⛰️

‘I have never been prouder to be part of such a magnificent team of people.

‘This shoot required every person involved to rise to one hell of a challenge in some of the most extreme conditions every single day and every member of this extraordinary company not only did that but did it with a massive smile on their face whilst executing some proper beautiful work ❤️

‘I’m so excited for you all to see this show – my heart is full after one hell of a year.

‘Diolch o galon 2025… in a bit 2026.’

The wilderness-set thriller centred around a far-right plot unfolding amidst the stunning backdrop of Eryri, is billed by Channel 4 as “a literal cliffhanger as gripping as it gets, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today.”

The nerve-shredding Welsh wilderness series with an incredibly tense premise, follows three groups colliding in the mountains.

The drama is being produced by Baby Reindeer’s Clerkenwell Films and stars Adolescence’s Christine Tremarco and It’s a Sin’s Callum Scott Howells.

The five-part thriller is based in the steep Welsh wilderness – Eryri National Park, which is home to all 15 mountains in Wales over 3,000 ft high.

Channel 4’s synopsis reads: ‘Deadpoint follows Aaron (Callum Scott Howells) who leaves town following a tragic mountaineering accident that he blames himself for. But when, one year on, his sister Seren (Annes Elwy) vanishes after a routine climb, Aaron goes looking for her – and he’s forced to confront his newfound fear of climbing.

‘Meanwhile, a violent far-right group known as Justice Crusade – headed up by Fairweather (Michael Socha), are in the same terrain and on a mission of their own. At the same time, senior detective Natasha Evermore (Christine Tremarco) makes her own way to the mountains, keen to investigate after she senses something big is going to happen.

‘As these disparate stories converge on this remote landscape a unique thriller emerges, exploring themes of loss, radicalisation and survival. A wilderness thriller wrapped around an emotional core, Deadpoint is a literal cliffhanger, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today, exploring who we are, who we pretend to be, and what we do when the rope snaps.’

Andy Baker, Executive Producer for Clerkenwell Films, described it as a ‘gripping thriller with depth and complexity that speaks to our very divided times’. He continued: ‘We have a brilliant pair of directors, a fantastic crew and a truly amazing cast bringing it to life.’

While Channel 4’s interim head of drama Gwawr Lloyd promised the series would be ‘as thought-provoking as it is pulse-raising’.

He said: “Deadpoint is a bold and incredibly tense thriller that places characters and their journeys at the heart of high-stakes action. Matt Hartley’s debut script is as gripping as it gets and all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eryri mountain range”.

Deadpoint will air in 2026.