Final headliner announced for The Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

Jules Millward

One of the UK’s most successful rock acts is set to return to Wales this summer to headline a huge outdoor show at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Fast on the heels of their sold-out show at the Utilita Arena last month as part of their The Futique Tour, Biffy Clyro will return to Cardiff on Thursday July 30.

The announcement marks the final reveal for this summer’s run at the castle which will see 24 headline shows at the iconic venue – the biggest summer to date for the Depot Live series.

Presale tickets are available from 10am Thursday via depotlive.co.uk/biffyclyro

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday February 13 from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Biffy Clyro are currently racking up rave reviews for The Futique Tour playing huge shows across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, highlighting why they are one of the UK’s most celebrated live acts.

Talking about the show at The O2 in London last month, Rolling Stone UK said: “Fierce energy and strong spirit…a big, brash rock’n’roll show so powerful that it reaffirms your faith in the format”. The review continues Rolling Stone UK’s praise for the band, having presented them with The Live Act Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards in November.

The band’s career has been defined by explosive performances, multiple number one albums and a fiercely loyal global fanbase. From their early beginnings to headlining the world’s biggest festivals, they have cemented their status as one of the UK’s most influential modern bands.

Biffy Clyro promise a powerful set packed with era-defining anthems alongside material from across their acclaimed catalogue. Fans can expect a high-energy, emotionally charged performance befitting one of the standout dates of next summer’s live music calendar.

Supporting Biffy Clyro will be indie rockers and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher. The four-piece are winning acclaim across the board with music magazine The Line of Best Fit stating their 2024 debut album This Could Be Texas ‘could be one of the finest debuts of the decade, with every band member shining in their ability and craftsmanship’.

Opening the show will be Glaswegian punk outfit Humour. Formed in 2021, the five-piece have been racking up a following at home and across Europe and the US with a string of festival appearances and support spots.

Biffy Clyro join David Byrne, Chris Stussy, Empire of the Sun, Hollywood Vampires, Self Esteem, Jimmy Eat World, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Richard Ashcroft, Sex Pistols, Two Door Cinema Club and Ethel Cain among the 24 headline shows for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Summer is going to be incredible. It’s our biggest year to date at the castle so it’s pretty special to be revealing Biffy Clyro as our final headline announcement.

“They are a huge act to add to the bill. It will be a brilliant night for music fans and one that will live long in the memory.

“And this is just one of 24 nights where we will see some of the biggest names in music head to Cardiff along with tens of thousands of fans so we cannot wait for summer to begin.”

For more information and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk