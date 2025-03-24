Finalists of Y Llais announced

After weeks of secret auditions, callbacks and a thrilling semi-final, four talented singers have now reached the long-awaited final of Y Llais, the Welsh version of the world-famous format The Voice.

On Sunday 23 March, the Coaches chose one person each from their teams to proceed to the final round and fight for the prestigious title of Y Llais 2025.

The four Y Llais finalists are:

Anna Arrieta from Porthcawl, who’s been chosen as part of Yws Gwynedd’s team. Anna has been singing since she was a small child, and learned from her father, who is a musician.

“It’s just pretty surreal really – it feels so special to be a part of a show like this that’s new to Wales and to be in such talented company, too. I was not expecting to get to the final when I did the first audition but I’m just over the moon,” says Anna.

“I had lots of nerves but the minute after I sang it was just a nice release, and I feel chuffed and lucky.

“It’s 100% given me more confidence – I’m singing in Welsh for one which is a language I didn’t speak before I started the show, so I’ve learned a lot since the start. It’s such a beautiful language to sing in. It’s been a real challenge for me, but I’m proud of myself.”

Role model

Rose Datta from Cardiff, who’s won her place in Aleighcia Scott’s team. Rose sings in the band Taran, and last year competed in her first solo competition at the Urdd Eisteddfod – and won.

“Since before starting my journey on Y Llais, I have always looked up to Aleighcia as a role model – it has been amazing to get to know her,” says Rose.

“I was full of nerves at the beginning but once I walked on stage I was like ‘I’ve got this’, and whatever is going to happen, I’m going to be happy because it’s been an amazing experience.

“I’m just really proud to be part of something so big and amazing.”

Liam J. Edwards from Gorseinon, who represents Team Bronwen and is very grateful to her for her support as a Coach.

“To come this far, it’s incredible in itself. And to be around such kind and creative people – everyone’s just absolute legends! Working with Bronwen has been an amazing experience and the fact that I’ve been able to go all the way to the end of the competition – there are no words!” says Liam.

“I’m buzzing about the final – I love my songs, and I’m going for something perhaps more unexpected and I want to show my heart, like I’ve done along the way.”

Talent

Sara Owen from Carmel near Caernarfon has reached the final on behalf of Sir Bryn Terfel’s team. She says the advice she’s received from him will remain in her memory forever.

“I was just shocked to even reach the semi-finals… just being in the studio is absolutely crazy – I’ve just been standing around wondering if this is really happening!” says Sara.

“Y Llais should have come to Wales ages ago and as we can all see, the talent is brilliant and everyone who has been on it is fantastic.”

Go.Compare has sponsored Y Llais since its beginning. Head of Brand, Josh Tumbridge said: “Y Llais is a show that celebrates incredible Welsh talent and as a proud Welsh brand, Go.Compare is passionate about supporting this talent. Music is such an important part of the Welsh identity and has always been an instrumental part of the Go.Compare brand, and this partnership allows us to connect with viewers who really appreciate the power of music.”

The final promises to be an emotional and exciting night for the talents and their Coaches. And with just one last chance to become the winner of Y Llais 2025, it’s sure to be a night full of thrilling music, keen competition and unforgettable performances.

The final will be shown on S4C on Sunday 30 March at 19.30.

All episodes of the series are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

