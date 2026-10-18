Fireworks event returns with food, DJs and live shows

Amelia Jones

Cardiff Bay is set to light up this November as a popular fireworks experience returns, bringing a week of spectacular displays, live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the waterfront.

Running from 1–7 November, Lo Lounge will transform their waterfront venue into an evening destination for visitors looking to enjoy the fireworks alongside food, drinks and entertainment throughout the week.

Located in the heart of Cardiff Bay, Lo Lounge has established itself as a popular spot for food, drinks and socialising. The return of its fireworks experience provides another reason for people to visit the waterfront as the festive season approaches.

Guests can expect dazzling fireworks displays over Cardiff Bay, accompanied by live fire performances, DJ sets and a variety of activities designed to cater for all ages. The event offers an opportunity for families, friends and couples to enjoy the autumn evenings with a lively programme of entertainment.

Food will also play a central role, with a selection of street food traders serving up a range of options throughout the event. Visitors can look forward to offerings from Wing Stack, The French Toast Factory and Dirty Stacker, providing plenty of choice for those looking to grab a bite to eat while enjoying the festivities.

Alongside the food stalls, guests will be able to warm up with hot chocolates or choose from a selection of drinks, including cocktails and draught beer. Family-friendly games will also be available, adding to the range of activities on offer beyond the fireworks themselves.

Live fire performers are set to bring an additional spectacle to the evenings, while DJs and entertainment will help create a lively atmosphere around the venue as visitors gather to watch the displays.

The event runs daily from Saturday, 1 November, to Friday, 7 November, with doors opening at 5.30pm and entertainment beginning at 6pm.

With fireworks, street food and live performances all planned, Lo Lounge’s week-long celebration is set to offer an evening of entertainment for Cardiff residents and visitors alike.

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