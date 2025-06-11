‘First and only Welsh language watch’ is launched

A Welsh retailer has launched its first ever watch.

Designed by artist Lizzie Spikes for Driftwood Designs it sports numbers written out in full, in the Welsh language.

Produced in London, the Welsh company describe the watch as the ‘first and only Welsh language watch that is British-made’.

Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes’ passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. But she has never ventured into watches before.

Lizzie’s latest inspiration came to her earlier this year. She decided to design a wristwatch in the hope that by using it she and others could stop time checking on mobile phones and getting sucked into the ‘scroll hole’ of endless notifications!

The timepiece was designed to be vibrant, beautiful and legible without the call for reading glasses. The original design was inspired by the geometry of flowers and the desire to include the numbers in Welsh written form. The result is bright and colourful and does, indeed have both numbers and the corresponding Welsh words written on its face.

The watch comes with a coordinating, teal blue, real leather strap and a 2-year warranty. It has a reliable quartz movement and is water resistant to 3ATM (approx. 30 meters deep).

Driftwood Designs says the ‘watch is not just a treat for the eye, it is also practical and reliable’.

The watch, which is priced at £60 with free UK packaging and postage, is a limited edition.

For more information click HERE

Fans of Driftwood Designs, which has three shops in Wales, know that Lizzie is prolific and regularly launches new designs.

These can be purchased as prints and cards, plus everyday household items, such as tea towels, chopping board, cushion covers and many, many more creations.

Driftwood also regularly finds new mediums to showcase Lizzie’s illustrations, so the designs can be enjoyed in many different forms. The watch is the latest in this ongoing development.

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/ Postage is free on all orders over £5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

