First details of this year’s Cardiff Christmas Market released

The first details of the Welsh capital’s acclaimed Christmas market have been revealed.

A firm fixture in the Welsh capital’s festive offering the market will return to the city centre from Thursday, November 12 to Wednesday, December 23.

This year the festive market will feature 70 stalls, with a revolving line-up of more than 200 individual businesses offering arts, crafts, seasonal food and drink.

Organised by CraftFolk, which has run the market for more than 30 years, the event gives shoppers the opportunity to buy original work directly from the makers.

Stalls will be located along St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street, within Cardiff city centre’s main pedestrian shopping areas.

The market will open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays. Late-night shopping will be available until 7pm every Thursday in December.

Not all exhibitors will attend for the full event, with some choosing shorter trading periods. This means visitors can expect different businesses as the market progresses.

A full list of exhibitors and their individual trading dates will be available on the Cardiff Christmas Market website closer to the event.

The event also supports new artists and craftspeople through its Taster Stall scheme, offering an affordable opportunity to test demand for their work.

A spokesperson said: “Our Taster Stall scheme is specifically designed to encourage new artists and crafts people to participate with CraftFolK at our Cardiff Christmas Market.

“They are a very affordable way of test trading work, especially during the Christmas Market, when our customers are always looking for new ideas and that ideal gift for the ‘person who has everything’. We have a strict participation criteria in order to protect the integrity of our event and also the makers who take part under this scheme.”

To find out more about the Cardiff Christmas Market and how you can participate click HERE

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