First ever Black Welsh Music Awards is launched

Details of the very first Black Welsh Music Awards have been unveiled.

The awards have been founded to celebrate and elevate Black Welsh musical talent.

Organisers say the BWMA was established to redress historic imbalances in the music industry and to celebrate the rich heritage and modern innovation of Black musical talent in Wales.

Managed by Black Welsh music experts and guided by a board and advisory committee of diverse ethnic music and industry professionals, BWMA says it is committed to authentic representation and community alignment.

The awards were co-created by Uzo Iwobi, also the founder and creator of Race Council Cymru, alongside her daughter Ify Iwobi.

Uzo told WalesOnline: “The Black Welsh Music Awards have been established to plug a gap in Wales of a celebration of music of black origin… we have never seen an awards in Wales that celebrate all the black genre of music… we don’t have any recognition for black artists who are making music of black origin, to be recognised and have their music and talent amplified across the world.

“We met with a variety of young musicians saying there is just no coverage, there is no outlet, there isn’t any kind of recognition…they were expressing their serious frustrations at the lack of recognition of their own talent and their own creative energy… there is nothing in Wales and a lot of black musicians are leaving Wales to live in England because they think they are going to get a break in London, but not here.”

Uzo added they wanted to “reach every single one of these individuals and make them feel celebrated and feel recognised by their own people, by industry creatives who are black and diverse ethnic people who recognise this genre of music and can celebrate them.” Uzo said the response to the awards has been “phenomenal” and people are “over the top excited and absolutely delighted”.

She continued: “I believe that the story of music as part of Wales and its consciousness and its creative efforts and energy can not be fully told without the stories of the black Welsh creatives… music of black origin is largely silent and missing, I think we need to correct this. It doesn’t benefit Wales to keep this hidden in plain sight. For me it is hidden in plain sight, we all go to the clubs and pubs and we are dancing to popping afrobeat music, DJs are playing it, and nobody wants to recognise it when we do awards.”

Reggae artist Levi Roots and former First Minister Mark Drakeford launched the awards on Saturday (March 29) with the awards show being held on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which includes two international artists performing Flavour and Phyno.

The awards categories are:

Best New Artist – Honouring a rising star who has made a significant impact in the Welsh music scene over the past year. This award recognises an artist who has shown exceptional growth, creativity, and audience engagement.

Track of the Year – Celebrating the best single release of the year, this award recognises a song that has captivated audiences, demonstrated musical excellence, and left a lasting impression.

Album of the Year – Awarded to the most outstanding album of the year, judged on artistic merit, production quality, and cultural significance.

Best Welsh Language Track – A special category that highlights a track that represents the essence of Welsh music while showcasing Black excellence and influence within the country’s evolving music landscape.

Best Music Video – Recognising a music video that stands out for its storytelling, creativity, visual aesthetics, and overall impact on the industry.

Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Track – Celebrating the best in Welsh hip-hop, recognising artists who push lyrical boundaries, showcase originality, and contribute to the culture. Honouring the most powerful and innovative rap or grime song that has resonated with audiences and showcased lyrical dexterity.

Best RnB/Soul Track – Recognising the smoothest, most soulful RnB track that delivers powerful vocals, deep emotions, and outstanding production.

Best Afrobeats Track – A nod to the infectious rhythms and global appeal of Afrobeats and dancehall, this award celebrates the best track representing these genres in Wales.

Best Gospel Track – Highlighting the most inspiring and uplifting gospel music that spreads a message of hope, faith, and empowerment.

Best Jazz Track – Recognising an exceptional jazz composition that blends technical skill, musicality, and improvisation.

Best Reggae Track – Honouring a standout reggae track that embodies the genre’s rich tradition, conscious lyrics, and rhythmic excellence.

Best Alternative/Rock/Metal Track – Recognising the best track within alternative, rock, or metal music, showcasing innovation, raw energy, and musical craftsmanship.

Best Pop/Dance/Electronic Track – Celebrating the most outstanding pop, dance, or electronic track that has moved audiences with infectious beats, creativity, and production excellence.

Best Producer – For excellence in music production, recognising a producer who has shaped the sound of the Welsh music industry through innovation and technical skill.

Lifetime Achievement Award – A prestigious honour awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding and lasting contribution to the Welsh music industry. This award recognises a trailblazer whose work has influenced generations and left an undeniable mark on the music landscape.

