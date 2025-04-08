First ever Pontypridd Brass Band Festival to take place this spring

A new festival celebrating the south Wales valleys’ rich brass band traditions is taking place in multiple locations across Pontypridd town centre this May.

Organised by the Pontypridd Brass Band Festival team, in partnership with Pontypridd Town Council, the Festival will present a varied programme including a learner workshop, outdoor and indoor performances, a music-themed exhibition, a film night and an opportunity to come and try out a range of brass instruments from the smallest to the largest.

The festival will officially kick-off Pontypridd Town Council’s summer-long Tymor yr Haf season, with events taking place throughout the area from May – August.

Festival fringe events will begin with The Siglo Section, an 18-piece powerhouse revitalising the big band tradition, who will be performing on Sunday May 11 at Clwb y Bont. A screening of the much-loved film, ‘Brassed Off’ will follow on Thursday May 15 at the same venue.

Fanfare

The festival itself will begin on Saturday May 17, showcasing a range of brass bands from across South Wales.

The Band of the Prince of Wales, composed of musicians from the Royal Corps of Army Music lead the way with a learners workshop in the morning followed by a lunchtime concert with the learners in St. Catherine’s Church.

Music will ring out across the town throughout the day with events at multiple venues including Clwb y Bont, the iconic Bandstand in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park and the Mill Street Quarter. Bands performing include Mid Rhondda, Parc and Dare, Crosskeys Silver, City of Cardiff M2 and Cathays Brass.

Local composer Dave Collins has written a new fanfare to ‘Mae Hen Wlad fy Nhadau’, to mark the 120th anniversary of the national anthem’s first performance at a rugby match. The new fanfare will feature in some bands’ performances during the day.

Anyone thinking of getting into playing brass can pop into Pontypridd Museum in the afternoon where there will be an opportunity to try out a full range of instruments with tutors from local bands as well as staff from RCT Music Service. All ages are welcome.

Information on where learner bands are based and when they meet as well as contacts for bands looking for older players to come back to banding and start playing again will also be available.

The Festival closes in the evening with a special finale concert at Pontypridd Museum when PITBrass presents, ‘An evening with Bond’. Prepare to be shaken, and stirred.

Eisteddfod legacy

Chair of the Pontypridd Brass Band Festival organsing team Julian Boyce said: “We’re excited to bring this new festival to Pontypridd.

“We hope that the bands enjoy performing and visitors to the town enjoy listening too. As a team, we hope to build on the legacy of the Eisteddfod and bring even more music and entertainment to the town.’

Cllr Lynda Davies from Pontypridd Town Council said: “We’re delighted to support this wonderful new event. Music is at the very heart of Pontypridd, we are a town rich in musical achievement, both past and present.

“The Pontypridd Brass Band Festival will be a fantastic addition to the town’s cultural events. What better way to begin our Tymor yr Haf Season than by trumpeting our proud musical heritage!”

The festival’s artwork, including its logo, festival poster and map of festival events and venues has been created by local artist Becky Davies.

Most events are free to attend, with tickets for the Siglo Section concert costing £12 and the screening of ‘Brassed Off’ costing £4.

The full festival programme and event tickets are available here.

Pontypridd Brass Band Festival sponsors include: Pontypridd Town Council, Ty Cerdd, Arts Council Wales, The National Lottery, Welsh Government, The Blakemore Foundation, The Market Quarter, Bragdy Twt Lol.

