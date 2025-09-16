First image of Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr released

The first image and audio of Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr have been premiered today to mark the annual day which commemorates the iconic Welsh prince.

On 16 September 1400, Glyndŵr was proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers, kickstarting a 15-year rebellion against Henry IV’s English rule.

This vital part of Welsh history will be brought to life in Gary Owen’s epic new play Owain & Henry at Wales Millennium Centre in November 2026.

In the photograph shared today, Sheen is seen as Owain through the lens of photographer Kirsten McTernan. In an audio release on social media, we hear the actor and Welsh National Theatre artistic director as Owain for the first time, speaking these words:

This island has been home to many kingdoms.

First my people, the Cymry.

Then came the Romans, the Vikings. The Angles and Saxons. The Flemish. The Normans.

We spoke a dozen languages from a dozen nations.

And then this hotch-potch of peoples became simply England.

Now only Sacson may be spoken at England’s court,

And the oldest tongue of this island is called foreign.

Today, we teach the Sacson that this island

Was only ever theirs to share.

The Welsh National Theatre production of Owain & Henry by Gary Owen, will see the playwright breathing life into the 15th century rebellion against the English crown by the outlaw Owain Glyndŵr. Michael Sheen will play the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales, clashing with King Henry IV in a battle which could lead to freedom for Wales and the end of England.

A Welsh National Theatre co-production with Wales Millennium Centre, Owain & Henry will run in its Donald Gordon Theatre – the second largest stage in Europe-in November 2026, with Pádraig Cusack as executive producer.

Speaking when the production was originally announced, Michael Sheen said: “The vision of Welsh National Theatre is writ large through these first two productions. Owain & Henry is one of the origin stories of our nation, as relevant in today’s complex world as it was when Glyndŵr declared Wales an independent nation six hundred years ago. Gary Owen’s play is one of the most ambitious Welsh plays I’ve read; and is the biggest and boldest of Gary’s career. That’s the creative benchmark and ambition we want to set with Welsh National Theatre.

“Playing the iconic Welsh prince on one of Europe’s biggest stages in our capital city will, I hope, be a defining moment for us as a people, and a culture. This is what Welsh National Theatre is all about.”

Tickets for the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production will go on sale to Wales Millennium Centre Partner and Partner Awen Members from 3 November, Ffrind and Ffrind+ Members from 5 November, Groups 10+ from 6 November, and to the general public from 7 November 2025.

Visit www.wmc.org.uk/owain+henry for information.