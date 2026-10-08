First Listen: Hear Dolly Parton sing Welsh language version of Jolene

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh language version of Jolene, recorded by Dolly Parton prior to her death in August can finally be heard in full from today.

The updated bilingual Welsh and English version of the iconic track includes support from Bronwen Lewis, along with Parton’s niece Jada Star.

Bronwen Lewis famously shared her own Cymraeg take on Jolene on social media two years ago, and the viral video was soon discovered by friends and family of Parton.

Subsequently, Star decided to get in touch with the Welsh radio presenter and singer-songwriter, kicking off a friendship which let to the pair meeting in Wales and performing together at Pride Cymru.

She shared: “This video went viral and it was of this beautiful Welsh singer-songwriter singing her version of Jolene that she had translated into Welsh. Well that started circulating among my cousins, my cousin Rebecca sent it to me and we just fell in love with Bronwen so we reached out.”

In an announcement video released on social media earlier this month, Star said: “Performing at Cymru Pride was one of the highlights of my life. We met so many wonderful people and made some great friends. Bronwen showed me all around the Welsh countryside, and I learned a lot about my family heritage.”

Feeling inspired by her journey to Wales, Star came up with the idea to record the song in Welsh, and hit upon the idea to ask the legendary country singer to get involved.

Bronwen added: “I was just so happy to know that people so close to Dolly loved what I did and I’ve been a Dolly Parton fan all my life.”

Parton recorded her contribution at her studio in Nashville after being given the Welsh pronunciation, while Lewis and Star recorded their parts in the UK.

Lewis described getting the call about Parton being featured on the track, sharing: “So I got a phone call from Jada, and she gave me the news that her Aunt Dolly wanted to sing on Jolene with us. I couldn’t quite believe it.

“I think I dropped to the floor. I started crying. I felt all the emotions. I called my mother immediately, because she’s just as much a Dolly fan as I am, and I just couldn’t believe that Dolly Parton wanted to sing with me.”

Bronwen said: “We were thrilled, absolutely thrilled to hear Dolly sing in another language and in Welsh for the very first time was just unbelievable.

Jada added: “Well we were all geared up to release the song and we had plans for Bronwen to come to Nashville and meet Dolly and we were going to continue collaborating.”

Sadly, Parton passed away before Bronwen has the chance to meet her in person, sharing: “Then suddenly, the world lost a friend, a hero to so many, and an absolute icon.

“We grieved, we held each other close, and then Jada and I sort of stood up and realised the fact that what a privilege to collaborate and to record with one of the greatest musicians of all time and one of the greatest women to ever grace this earth.”

In August, Lewis was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Parton, in a post on social media, she said: “Anyone who’s known me for even five minutes knows that I fell in love with country music, songwriting and singing in general because of one woman, Dolly Parton.

“I have said for years there are two main women in my life, my mother and Dolly. So this morning, the world feels a lot less sparkly. And to say the news yesterday absolutely knocked the wind out of my sails is an understatement.

“I don’t know if you felt the same but it felt like losing a family member, that friend that kept me company in tough moments, who soundtracked the good times, who decorated my entire life and the lives of so many with her music.”

The collaboration was completed before Parton died on August 25, meaning the single has become only her second posthumous release.

Bronwen shared: “So we are releasing our very special version of Jolene on the 9th of October this year and we just wish Dolly could be here to see the response.”

“And gosh she was proud to sing in Welsh.”

Jada added: “I know in my heart that she’s keeping an eye on all of us down here and I really hope that you enjoy our song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

You can hear the new version on all streaming platforms including Spotify now.

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