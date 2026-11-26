Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC has unveiled first look pictures for The Dream Lands, a new six-part coming-of-age drama set in the near-future.

Co-produced by SISTER Pictures and Universal Global Television, the series will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year. Filming has wrapped on location across Margate and Bristol.

Based on Rosa Rankin-Gee’s acclaimed 2021 novel Dreamland, the series has been adapted by BAFTA award-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin, Killing Eve), delivering a gripping and intense journey driven by love, hope, and an unyielding will to survive. The Dream Lands is a thrilling voyage of romantic awakening and self-discovery, telling the story of a defiant community fighting back, and of the enduring power of love and hope in a world spinning out of control.

The newly released pictures offer a first glimpse of newcomer Pascale Kann (September Says) in the lead role of Chance, alongside Emmy award-winner Anna Friel (Marcella, Broken) as Chance’s mother Jas, Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes, Sex Education, Barbie) as Kole, Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother, Black Mirror) as Franky, BAFTA award-winner Katherine Parkinson (Rivals, Significant Other) as Antonia, Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton, Dune: Part One) as Iona, and Jacob Greenway (The Watchers, Father Brown) as Chance’s brother JD.

Set in a near-future Margate against a backdrop of soaring inequality, The Dream Lands follows Chance, a young woman who falls into an intoxicating first love while being forced to fight for her family and friends’ survival in a world that’s crumbling around her.

It’s 2039 and temperatures are soaring, seas are rising, and the political climate is equally as menacing. Chance is living a life of petty crime just to get by, when her community is singled out for a government rejuvenation scheme, promising to bring her coastal town back to life. When Chance falls in love with Franky – a new girl in town with ties to the establishment, Chance and those closest to her are forced to question if all is as it seems.

The series also stars Tareq Al-Jeddal (Ridley, Maternal) as Nye, Scarlett Rayner (Trying, Silverpoint) as Stevie, Ruby Bridle (Gates, Casualty) as Nugget, Denise Black (Rivals) as Viv and Raphael Sowole (The Crow Girl, Apartment 7A) as Trevor.

Produced by SISTER Pictures (The Split, This is Going to Hurt, Black Doves) and Universal Global Television (The Undeclared War, The Siege) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, The Dream Lands was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. It is executive produced by Naomi de Pear (This is Going to Hurt, The Power) and Holly Pullinger (This is Going to Hurt, Eric) for SISTER Pictures, Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin, Killing Eve, Chloe), author Rosa Rankin-Gee and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. Erika Calmeyer (Tore, Young Royals) and Myriam Raja (Top Boy, Tehzeeb) have the directed the series with Jon Jennings (Sex Education, Renegade Nell) as producer. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handle international sales of the series.