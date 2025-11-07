First look at gripping new crime thriller Under Salt Marsh set in Wales

The first trailer for haunting new Wales-set crime thriller Under Salt Marsh set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen has been released.

The Sky drama stars Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly as former detective Jackie Ellis, who has swapped policing for teaching after a devastating case shattered her career and family life.

Under Salt Marsh is a limited series from writer, creator, and executive producer Claire Oakley, set in a tight-knit community precariously nestled between towering mountains and a fast-encroaching sea that threatens its very existence.

As a once-in-a-generation storm begins to gather far out at sea, former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis discovers the body of her 8-year-old pupil, Cefin, seemingly drowned. The discovery sends shockwaves through the community, reviving the ghost of an unsolved cold case that rocked the town three years prior – the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which cost her career.

Cefin’s death summons Jackie’s former partner, Detective Eric Bull (Rafe Spall), back to Morfa Halen to lead the investigation into a community he failed once before. Convinced the cases are linked, Jackie and Bull must reconcile and race to uncover long-buried secrets inside Morfa, before the storm breaks and all the evidence is gone for good.

An intimate and cinematic story, Under Salt Marsh takes audiences into the heart of a community bound by nature and fractured by an unthinkable crime.

Created, written and directed by Claire Oakley, the six-part drama promises a brooding mix of mystery and emotion, exploring grief, guilt and the corrosive effects of secrecy in a close-knit town.

The cast also features Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Kimberley Nixon (Queenie) and Harry Lawtey (Industry), with Mark Stanley, Dino Fetscher, Lizzie Annis, Rhodri Meilir and Julian Lewis Jones rounding out the ensemble.

The series is set for release exclusively on Sky in 2026.

You can watch the Under Salt Marsh teaser below:

Leading the cast of Under Salt Marsh are:

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Here) as Jackie Ellis

Rafe Spall (The English, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Detective Eric Bull

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Slow Horses) as Solomon Bevan

Naomi Yang (Nightsleeper, Wolfe) as Jess Deng

Joining them are:

Harry Lawtey (Industry, Joker Folie à Deux) as Dylan Rees

Dinita Gohil (Sandman, Greed)

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Phantom Thread)

Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat, Life and Death in the Warehouse)

Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, The Reckoning)

Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once, Foundation)

Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary)

Rhodri Meilir (Pren Ar y Bryn/Tree On A Hill, Craith/Hidden)

Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon, Wheel of Time)

Newcomer Amara Atwal as Nessa