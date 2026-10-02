First look at gripping new drama The Last Detectives filmed on Welsh coast

Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC have released first look pictures for The Last Detectives, (formerly known as Old Town Murders), starring Mark Lewis Jones, Steffan Rhodri, Bethan-Mary James, Jordan Davies, Julie Graham and Catherine Ayers.

The series is written, created and executive produced by Matthew Barry (Men Up, The Guest) and produced by award-winning Quay Street Productions for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

The newly released pictures introduce the team of detectives at the heart of the series as they investigate a succession of murder cases set against the striking backdrop of Tenby. Leading the charge are DI Glyn Walsh (Mark Lewis Jones) and DS Sion Dearden (Steffan Rhodri), investigative partners whose instinctive understanding of one another proves invaluable as they navigate complex cases, unexpected twists and long-buried secrets lurking beneath the town’s picturesque surface. The detectives are joined by DC Remy Jones (Bethan Mary-James), DC Neil Miller (Jordan Davies) and forensic biologist Pamela Thomas (Julie Graham).

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pembrokeshire coastline, the pictures offer a glimpse into the investigations and mysteries that await. With each case spanning across two episodes, the drama explores themes of new beginnings and second chances as the team confront fresh challenges, personal crossroads and truths that refuse to stay buried.

Welsh-born writer and executive producer Matthew Barry says “I’m beyond excited to be re-teaming with Quay Street and the BBC to bring The Last Detectives to the screen. It’s a story about finding friendship and meaning in later life, through the lens of a thrilling police procedural. I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Sion, Glyn and the stunning backdrop of Tenby.”

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The Last Detectives (6×60) is a crime series brimming with wit, humour and grounded in character, focussing on two detectives finding a new beginning after they are thrust together by circumstance.

Davina Earl (Men Up, The Guest) and BAFTA-winner, Nicola Shindler (Fool Me Once, Tip Toe, The Blame) are executive producers for Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios), with Rebecca Ferguson as executive producer for the BBC and co-commissioner alongside Nick Andrews for BBC Wales. Matthew Barry serves as writer and executive producer with Hannah Daniel (Mudtown, Burial) writing episode 4. Andy Newbery (Heartstopper, The Light in the Hall) directs episodes 1-4 and is executive producer while Rhys Carter (Mudtown, Still Waters) directs episodes 5 and 6. Guy Hescott (Run Away, The Red King) is series producer, and it is made in association with and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

The Last Detectives has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales. The series was filmed in Tenby, Cardiff and along the South Wales Coastline.

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