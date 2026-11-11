First look at highly-anticipated restaurant chain finally open in Swansea

Amelia Jones

A new restaurant chain has finally opened its Swansea venue this week, sharing a first look video on social media.

Cosy Club opened its doors on Monday, November 9, at the historic Exchange Buildings on Adelaide Street, bringing a new restaurant and cocktail bar to the city’s Maritime Quarter.

The new venue occupies the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1913 and was once home to the famous Pandora’s nightclub, better known to many locals as Dirty Dora’s.

The restaurant has undergone a major transformation, with original features including a hidden terrazzo floor uncovered and restored, alongside exposed brickwork, statement lighting, colourful artwork and a large central bar.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, with dishes including brioche French toast, crispy chilli eggs, slow-roasted pork belly and king prawn and salmon linguine.

Customers can also expect a cocktail menu featuring a Mango Colada, Lychee Martini and Spiced Clementine Margarita, alongside vegan and gluten-free options

It will be the third Cosy Club in Wales and the first in Swansea, joining the two existing Cardiff sites and becoming the 38th venue in the group, which is owned by hospitality operator Loungers.

Lucy Knowles, managing director of Cosy Club, said: “We are so looking forward to introducing Cosy Club to Swansea.

“We know how important this venue is to the city, and our design team has taken great care to honour that heritage while reimagining the interiors with Cosy Club’s signature sense of glamour. We want to create something truly unique for Swansea.”

The interiors will feature bespoke patterned fabrics, mirrors, carpets and wallpapers, statement lighting and soft furnishings, alongside features including disco balls and fish tanks, according to the company.

Menus will run from breakfast through to brunch, lunch and dinner, with what the chain describes as elevated modern classics and signature specials, as well as a strong selection of gluten-free and vegan options.