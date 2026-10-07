First look at Michael Sheen and Callum Scott Howells in Amadeus revival

Amelia Jones

An exclusive trailer has been released giving audiences a first glimpse of Welsh stars Michael Sheen and Callum Scott Howells in the highly anticipated revival of Amadeus.

Sheen takes on the role of Antonio Salieri, while It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells plays musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the first revival of Peter Shaffer’s iconic play in more than a decade.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the Welsh duo bringing the legendary rivalry between the two composers to life, with Sheen’s Salieri becoming increasingly consumed by jealousy as he encounters Mozart’s extraordinary talent.

Set in Vienna in 1820, the play follows Salieri as he looks back on his life and the moment he first encountered a young Mozart.

Salieri has everything he believes he has earned – status, success and recognition – until he meets Mozart, a gifted but vulgar and childish young composer whose musical ability leaves him stunned.

He begins to question why God would give such extraordinary talent to a man he considers undeserving, while denying him the same gift.

The play explores Salieri’s growing obsession with Mozart and his decision to use his influence in an attempt to destroy the man he both worships and despises.

Talking about the production, Scott Howells said: “It’s the biggest honour in the world to be two Welsh leading men. To be able to be playing Mozart now, opposite him (Sheen), one of, if not the greatest actors of his generation.

“I’m living the dream right now.”

The production is also a notable return to familiar territory for Sheen, who previously played Mozart in a production of Amadeus in 1998, making his latest casting as Salieri a striking change of role. It also marks his first West End outing in 20 years.

The trailer gives audiences a first look at the Welsh actor’s transformation into the bitter and conflicted composer, alongside Scott Howells as Mozart.

Fuelled by some of the most recognisable classical music ever written, Amadeus explores ambition, faith, jealousy and the price of greatness.

The new production brings Shaffer’s celebrated story back to the stage, with the newly released trailer offering a first glimpse of the two leading performances.

You can watch the trailer here.

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