First look at Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr in new Owain & Henry trailer to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day

Nation.Cymru staff

A new teaser trailer for Owain & Henry, starring Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr has been released today to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.

The atmospheric new film offers a glimpse of Sheen in action as the legendary Welsh leader ahead of the world premiere of Gary Owen’s epic new play at Wales Millennium Centre this November.

On 16 September 1400, Glyndŵr was proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers, beginning a 15-year rebellion against Henry IV’s English rule. The anniversary is commemorated each year as Owain Glyndŵr Day. Last year, the first image and audio of Sheen in the role were released to mark the occasion.

The teaser builds anticipation for Owain & Henry with a Priest heralding the emergence of Glyndŵr as Prince of the Welsh: “Acclaimed by blood, Acclaimed by allies, Acclaimed by enemies, Acclaimed by nobles and commoners, Acclaimed by prophecy, Acclaimed by the fire of the heavens and the trembling of the earth, And chosen to lead us by God Himself. Arise, Owain, Prince of all the Cymry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru (@walesmillenniumcentre)

Written by Gary Owen and co-directed by Sheen and Steffan Donnelly, Owain & Henry brings this vital period of Welsh history to the stage, with Sheen playing Owain in the Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre co-production.

Joining Sheen as the legendary Welsh prince is acclaimed stage and screen actor Linus Roache (Law & Order, Vikings, Richard II) in the title role of King Henry IV. The production explores the explosive struggle between two men with competing visions of leadership, nationhood and power, as Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion threatens to reshape the future of Britain.

Rakie Ayola will join them as Mared Ferch Dafydd, a noblewoman and Owain’s wife, and Emily Burnett plays their daughter, Catrin Ferch Owain. Sophie Melville will play mother turned warrior, Lois, while Ned Costello will play Hal, the heir to the English throne.

Tickets are available now for the run at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 5 to 28 November.

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