First look at Michael Sheen in The Celebrity Traitors as dramatic teaser drops

Amelia Jones

A new teaser for The Celebrity Traitors has given viewers their first glimpse of renowned Welsh actor Michael Sheen, as speculation mounts that he could be among this year’s secret Traitors.

The teaser released on The Traitors’ official Instagram shows the 57-year-old actor alongside his fellow celebrity contestants as they gather inside a church in a suitably ominous opening to the new series.

The short clip sees host Claudia Winkleman addressing the celebrities as they sit in silence, with the Traitors presenter saying: “A moment of silence for the celebrities gathered today. Thoughts and prayers. Who doesn’t love a dramatic exit?”

Among those shown listening intently is Michael Sheen, who can be seen sitting alongside Love Island presenter Maya Jama.

The scene immediately sets the tone for what promises to be another dramatic series, with the celebrities seemingly being warned that not everyone who enters the castle will make it to the end.

Sheen was confirmed as part of the 21-strong cast earlier this year, joining an extraordinary collection of famous faces including Bella Ramsey, Richard E. Grant, Miranda Hart, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama.

For Welsh viewers, Sheen’s involvement is particularly exciting. For Welsh viewers, Sheen’s involvement is particularly exciting. The actor, who was born in Newport and grew up in Port Talbot, has become one of Wales’ most recognisable acting exports, with a career spanning theatre, film and television.

He has played everyone from former prime minister Tony Blair to football manager Brian Clough, while his television credits include Good Omens, Masters of Sex and Best Interests. His next project is a production of Owain and Henry at the Wales Millennium Centre in November.

The Celebrity Traitors sees a group of famous faces enter the Scottish Highlands to play the same dangerous game of deception that has made the original BBC series such a huge hit. Contestants are secretly divided into Traitors and Faithfuls, with the Faithfuls attempting to identify and eliminate the Traitors before they themselves are “murdered” or banished.

The celebrity contestants are competing for up to £100,000 for charities of their choice, adding another reason for the stars to survive until the end.

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors became a huge BBC hit, averaging around 14.9 million viewers, with the final reaching a peak of 15.4 million. The second series has attracted an even bigger collection of household names.

Celebrity Traitors is expected to appear on screens this autumn, although no official date has been announced.

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