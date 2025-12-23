First look at new comedy horror starring Matthew Rhys

Apple TV has revealed details of its newest series starring Emmy award winner Matthew Rhys, fresh off his performance in Netflix’s The Beast in Me.

Widow’s Bay, set for release in April 2026, is a 10-episode comedic horror set in a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England.

Rhys plays Mayor Tom Loftis, who is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed.

Though the mayor wants the respect of his people, they think he is soft and cowardly. Loftis sets out to prove them wrong, turn the island into a tourist destination, and provide a better future for his son.

Miraculously he succeeds, and tourists start appearing on the island. But all those superstitious stories the locals told turn out not to be mere stories after all, as strange events begin to take place across Widow’s Bay.

According to Apple TV, the show “blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy,” with Rhys alongside an ensemble cast including Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey.

Rhys also takes an executive producer credit, as well as Hiro Murai who will also direct the show, Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin, and creator/showrunner Katie Dippold.

Apple TV fans can also look forward to returning favourites, such as Hijack with Idris Elba, Drops of God’s second series, and Shrinking’s third series.

Apple reviewer Ryan Christoffel said: “Comedic horror is a difficult genre needle to thread, but I can absolutely see how Matthew Rhys might strike the balance well. There are still plenty of details about the series being kept under wraps, but I’m eager to learn more.”

Widow’s Bay will debut on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases until 17 June.

For more information, visit the Apple TV site here.