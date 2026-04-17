First look at new Matthew Rhys comedy horror Widow’s Bay

The first teaser trailer has been released for the new Apple Original series Widow’s Bay starring Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys.

Starring and executive produced by the Welsh actor, Widow’s Bay makes its global debut on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Bookings for Widow’s Bay, the quaint island 40 miles off the New England coast … that’s totally safe and completely normal … are now open.

Today, Apple TV unveiled a teaser trailer for the genre-bending new series led by Matthew Rhys.

The new 10-episode series will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 17, 2026 on Apple TV, with a special two-episode release on Wednesday, May 27.

Blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, Widow’s Bay features an ensemble cast led by Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller.

In Widow’s Bay, something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed.

He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination.

Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again.

Watch Widow’s Bay on Apple TV from April 29.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 773 wins and 3,366 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” global cultural phenomenon “Severance,” Apple’s most-viewed drama “Pluribus,” Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA” and Academy Award winner “F1,” the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

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