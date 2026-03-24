First look at new Rob Brydon sitcom Bill’s Included

Filming has begun on new BBC comedy Bill’s Included with further cast announced.

Written by Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen and produced by Baby Cow, the show follows Bill Beam (Rob Brydon), a well meaning but over enthusiastic divorcee who rents his spare rooms to students to stay afloat.

As Bill tries – and often fails to be both responsible landlord and honorary housemate, he and his mismatched lodgers muddle through chaos, growing pains and unexpected friendships

Joining the cast are Samantha Spiro (Waiting for the Out) and Nigel Lindsay (Mobland) as Bill’s neighbours, Siobhan and Martin, Kevin Eldon (Inside No 9) as record store owner Drew. Dylan Brady (Mary & George), Ada Player (The Power of Parker), Harry Baxendale (The Radleys) and Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (A Good Girls Guide to Murder) join the cast as students Christian, Hettie, James and Zahra.

Rob Brydon says: “I feel very lucky to be part of Bills Included. Alex Owen and Ben Ashenden have written some truly wonderful scripts and I can’t wait to help bring them to life.”

Rupert Majendie, Executive Producer at Baby Cow productions says: “Bill’s Included is exactly the kind of show we love making at Baby Cow. Big, character driven comedy with real emotional truth at its core. It’s full of brilliantly funny performances, led by the incomparable Rob Brydon. We are so excited for everyone to meet Bill.”

Transmission information for Bill’s Included will be announced in due course.

Bill’s Included (6 x 30) is a Baby Cow production, part of BBC Studios for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy. The show is written by Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. The executive producers are Rupert Majendie, Ben Ashenden, Alexander Owen, Rob Brydon, Tom Basden, Justine Randle and Steve Coogan. Produced by Lauriel Martin and directed by Dave Lambert for Baby Cow. The commissioning editors for the BBC are Ben Caudell and Roya Eslami. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Rob Brydon recently took to Instagram to announce the return of The Trip – the fourth instalment of the hit comedy-travel series starring the Welshman and comic confidante Steve Coogan.