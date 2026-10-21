First look at new venue in transport hub at Central Square in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A new venue is set to open in Cardiff celebrating Welsh brewing and food heritage aimed at visitors travelling through the city.

Described as a ‘relaxed place to enjoy a beer and a bite to eat while waiting for your bus or train’, the venue will also have a large terrace for patrons to enjoy.

The venue is a collaboration between successful Welsh-based pubco – Breaking Brands, Brains Brewery and Transport For Wales catering for visitors arriving and departing the city.

Posting on Facebook announcing the new venture, Breaking Brands’ Steve Lewis posted:

“We’re proud to announce our latest Cardiff project an exciting new project for Central Square, Cardiff.

“Breaking Brands, Brains Brewery and Transport for Wales are coming together to create a welcoming new destination for the millions of visitors travelling through the heart of the city.

“The project will celebrate Welsh brewing and food heritage, with a relaxed place to enjoy a beer and a bite to eat while waiting for your bus or train.

“Guests will be able to sit inside or enjoy our large terrace, with live bus and train times displayed to help make the journey easier.

“We can’t wait to share more as the project takes shape.”

Pictures posted by Steve Lewis show teaser branding appearing at the transport hub on Central Square and an artist’s impression of what the venue could look like.

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The news comes after Brains unveiled its brand new beer and sports venue The Old Brewery.

Brains partnered with Breaking Brands to open the immersive beer experience at the former home of Brains Brewery in Cardiff city centre.

Based in the city’s historic brewery quarter and aptly named The Old Brewery, it’s collaboration between Brains Brewery, global brewing giant Heineken and Breaking Brands’ director Steve Lewis to create a completely new kind of beer destination – one that celebrates the Welsh brewing heritage while also embracing the future of the industry.

Brains Brewery was based at the site on St Mary’s Street from 1882 to 1999, before its redevelopment into a leisure complex in the early noughties.

This new venue, which is on the former site of Ballie Ballerson, brings to life more than 140 years of brewing tradition, with its multi‑sensory journey through Cardiff’s past, present and future. The Old Brewery will also honour the city’s brewing roots while showcasing innovation, culture and the sporting spirit that defines Wales.

In a first for Cardiff, The Old Brewery will also have a selection of interactive sporting games which customers can take advantage of.

The venue has Welsh‑inspired menus celebrating local suppliers and flavours, interactive storytelling spaces charting the Brains Brewery journey from 1882 to today, sensory beer experiences and guided tastings, archival photography and memorabilia honouring Cardiff’s brewing legacy and will also have an event and community space which will be available for local organisations to rent and use.

Nick Payne, Managing Director at Brains Brewery, said of The Old Brewery: “This collaboration feels really special to us at Brains as it feels like we’re coming home. When Steve approached us with the idea for this venue, we jumped at the chance.

“We are very proud of our Cardiff roots, our heritage and how we are still brewing in the city, more than 140 years later.”

Steve Lewis of Breaking Brands added: “This site has meant something to Cardiff for decades. Bringing Brains back to the heart of the city just feels right. We believe that Cardiff needs a venue like this, a place with history, energy and purpose, and we are very excited to be the ones bringing it to life.”

Find out more about The Old Brewery HERE

For more information about Brains and its products, visit: https://brainsbrewery.com/

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